Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2019 - Mandalay Resources Corp. (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJD) today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released after market close on August 7, 2019, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on August 8, 2019, at 8:00 AM (Toronto time).
Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:
Participant Number:
(201) 689-8341
Participant Number (Toll free):
(877) 407-8289
Conference ID:
13693286
A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM (Toronto time), August 22, 2019, and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:
Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:
(877) 660-6853
Encore ID:
13693286
For Further Information:
Dominic Duffy President and Chief Executive Officer
Edison Nguyen Manager, Analytics and Investor Relations
Contact: (647) 260-1566
About Mandalay Resources Corporation:
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near term cash flow.
