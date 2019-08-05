Blackham Resources Ltd: Corporate Update Presentation

Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Current operation focused on safely and consistently mining & processing 2Mtpa free milling ore at reduced costs
Focused on a debt reduction and balance sheet enhancement program
FY19 production of 65.4koz @ AISC of A$1,760/ oz
FY20 guidance 70k 80koz @ AISC of A$1,550 1,750/ oz
Transitioning to a low capex, low risk sulphide mining & tailings retreatment operation at ~100 120koz pa production
+1,600 km2 of tenure & 55 km of strike across four large gold systems in Australia's biggest gold belt
Resources 96 Mt @ 2.2 g/t for 6.7Moz Au (58% Indicated), Reserves 26 Mt @ 1.8 g/t for 1.5Moz Au
Potential for large scale sulphide operation in the future
Experienced Board and renewed Management team
To view the presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LYZ643D1
About Blackham Resources Ltd:
Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.
