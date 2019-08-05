Menü Artikel
OTCQB Venture Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

14:35 Uhr  |  CNW

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 -  Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August 1, 2019 OTCQB Venture Company Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

LOGIN NOW AT:  https://tinyurl.com/Aug1VIC-AgendaPR

All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth".

August 1st Participating Companies:

Company

Ticker(s)

Nuheara Ltd.

OTCQB: NUHRF | ASX: NUH

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

OTCQB: XRTXF | CSE: XRX

Cannara Biotech Inc.

OTCQB: LOVFF | CSE: LOVE

Nightfood Holdings Inc.

OTCQB: NGTF

Brixton Metals Corp.

OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB

NexTech AR Solutions

OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

OTCQB: OILFF | CSE: OILS

 

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
