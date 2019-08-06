Nova Minerals Ltd: Appointment of GM for Estelle Gold Camp

Melbourne, Australia - Minerals explorer and developer Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3)('Nova' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that Mr Christopher Gerteisen has been appointed as General Manager of North America with a particular focus on the Estelle Gold Camp.This recently established permanent senior position includes responsibility for project and contract management and general oversight for the ramping up of exploration and development works at the Estelle Gold Project. A proven track record managing global projects As General Manager, Mr Christopher Gerteisen will manage all aspects of the Estelle Gold Project while implementing efficiencies and savings to keep cost per discovery ounce well below industry average.Mr Gerteisen has over 20 years of experience as a professional geologist with an extensive record of managing and advancing complex and challenging resource projects across North America, Australia, and Asia. His work experience spans greenfields through to production stage projects focussed on a wide range of commodities, including gold and copper.Most recently, through his technical contributions and management skills, Mr Gerteisen played a significant role in the successful start-up, operations, and exploration which resulted in further mine-life extending discoveries at several prominent projects in the Australasian region, including Oxiana's Sepon and PanAust's Phu Bia in Laos. Mr Gerteisen also worked as a geologist on the Carlin Trend in Nevada and on exploration in Alaska with Newmont.He held senior positions at several projects throughout the goldfields of Western Australia. As a research geologist with Newmont, he worked on the Batu Hijau Porhryry Cu-Au deposit in Indonesia. Mr Gerteisen holds a BSc. Geology from the University of Idaho and a MSc. Economic Geology from the Western Australia School of Mines. He is a dual USA and Australia Citizen based in Alaska and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.Recent confirmation of large Intrusion-Related Gold Systems Mr Gerteisen's appointment follows completion of 3D Induced Polarization modelling which provided more firm evidence that the Oxide prospect on the Estelle Gold Project is a large-scale Intrusion-Related Gold System (IRGS) [ASX Announcement: July 16 2019]. The results of the modelling, combined with the other key geological features established in earlier exploration are entirely consistent with the presence of a large IRGS target.NVA Managing Director, Mr Avi Kimelman said: "We are very pleased to announce the appointment of an individual of the calibre of Chris to Nova's management team. Chris will work alongside our chief geologist Dale Schultz, and the two will combine to form a great synergy. Chris is a very accomplished and highly regarded executive with a wealth of experience in leadership and management in the North American resources sector." "His experience will be of great benefit to Nova as we look to advance our Oxide Korbel deposit (one of fifteen known prospects) to a maiden Inferred JORC Resource in the near term at the district scale Estelle gold project. Oxide Korbel shares geological similarities to that of Kinross' Fort Knox Gold and Victoria Gold's Dublin Gulch Eagles Gold Mine systems.""The Company is now advancing studies and approvals for establishing a permanent camp, further studies on Oxide South, Oxide North, RPM and Shoeshine and in preparation for next round of drilling on the District scale Estelle Gold Project as we believe the project has the scope and size to be of potentially global significance."Internal prioritised systematic exploration strategyThe Company's ranked and prioritised systematic exploration strategy and activities at Estelle are guided by an exploration "Project Pipeline" process to maximise the probability of multiple major discoveries (Table 1). Each Milestone is defined by a specific deliverable and has each criteria needs to be ticked to determine which prospect must pass through before moving to the next Milestone. Economic criteria and probability of success increase as projects move along the pipeline. The methodology helps to ensure work is carried out across all stages of the process, cost are kept minimal and that focus is kept on the best quality targets and that the pipeline is kept full with early Milestone projects.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/44MN23D7





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





