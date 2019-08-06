Aguia Resources Limited: Resignation of Officer & Director & Management Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2019 - Aguia Resources Ltd. ABN 94 128 256 888 (ASX: AGR, TSXV: AGRL) (Aguia or Company) now provides the Company's shareholders with the following update.



The resignation of Mr Justin Reid from its Board of Directors and in his role of Managing Director. Aguia wishes to thank Mr Reid for his contribution to the company and wishes him success with his future plans. Mr Reid is based in Toronto, Canada.

The resignation of Ms Catherine Stretch as Chief Commercial Officer. Aguia wishes to thank Ms Stretch for her contribution to the company and wishes her success with her future plans. Ms Stretch is based in Toronto, Canada.

Aguia also advises that:

The Chair of Aguia, Ms Christine McGrath, has resigned as Company Secretary.

Mr Michael Duligal LLB; has been appointed as Company Secretary in her place and this adds to his current role as business analyst.

Mr David Shearwood has been appointed to the role of Executive Director.

Mr. Reid commented on behalf of himself and Ms Catherine Stretch, “We remain committed to the long-term success of Aguia and will be working with the Board of Directors over the next few months to transfer knowledge and information. We believe Aguia’s phosphate and copper assets in Southern Brazil have the potential to deliver value to shareholders as they continue to be developed over the next couple of years. We also leave knowing that there is a highly experienced and capable technical team in Brazil to develop these assets. We want to thank the members of our team for the hard work and dedication over the last few years. It has been a pleasure working with them and we wish the Company and its shareholders well in the future.”

About Aguia:

Aguia Resources Ltd., (“Aguia”) is an ASX and TSX Venture listed company whose primary focus is on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Aguia has an established and highly experienced in-country team based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil with corporate offices in Sydney, Australia. Aguia’s key projects are located in Rio Grande do Sul, a prime farming area which is 100% dependent on phosphate imports. The Rio Grande phosphate deposits exhibit high quality and low cost production characteristics, and are ideally located with proximity to road, rail, and port infrastructure. Aguia’s experienced management team has a proven track record of advancing high quality mining assets to production in Brazil.

