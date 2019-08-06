Hecla Reports New High-Grade at Casa Berardi and Expanding Near-Surface Oxide Resource at San Sebastian

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today provided an update of its exploration and drilling programs during the second quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

There were up to 21 drills operating at 5 mines in North America, with spending of $4.2 million, a $3.3 million reduction over the second quarter of 2018. Exploration activity is expected to decline to 12 drills in the third quarter as expenditures are reduced.

Casa Berardi

High-grade lenses defined in the upper East Mine have a strike length of over 2,000 feet and may be added to the 2020 production plan.

Underground drilling in the West Mine continues to define high-grade mineralization trends down-plunge, near the bottom of the mine and along strike.

The large, potentially bulk-mineable area beneath the proposed 160 open pit continues to expand.

Further consolidation of the Casa Berardi land position.

San Sebastian

Potential extension of oxide mine life through the new El Toro Vein with over 4,000 feet along strike and within 525 feet of surface.

Greens Creek

Confirmed and expanded the high-grade resources in the upper and central parts of the mine with the in-fill drilling that compares well in thickness and location to existing trends.

Drilling in the southern part of the mine on the 200 South Zone is evaluating southern extensions to the mineralized trends.

Nevada

High-grade intersections at Spiral 2 at Fire Creek to be evaluated.

Drilling in Spiral 4 confirmed mineralization along the margins of steeply dipping dikes.

Surface drilling on Fire Creek and the Hatter Graben mineralization is underway.

Several large outcrops of silicified vein material discovered east of Hatter Graben along trend.

“Because of the momentum of our exploration program, we have made a number of discoveries of higher-grade material that could impact mine plans next year and extend the mine lives, despite lower spending levels,” said Mr. Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. “At Casa Berardi underground exploration has been successful on several fronts. In the newly accessed, historically high-grade East Mine, recent half ounce grade intersections have defined a series of lenses over a long strike length. Some of those lenses appear to have potential for bulk mining. Drilling has also defined high-grade extensions in the West Mine. In Mexico, the discovery of additional mineralization on the newly discovered El Toro Vein could extend oxide production. The future of Greens Creek remains bright as we continue to find high-grade mineralization and upgrade resources.”

Casa Berardi – Quebec

During the second quarter, up to six underground drills were used in the East and West mine areas with the goal of upgrading and expanding resources in several promising areas and potentially extending the underground mine production (Figure 1). Up to three surface drills completed in-fill and exploration drilling at the high-grade 128 Zone at depth of the Principal Pit and extensions to the West Mine Crown Pillar (WMCP) to the west and the eastern potential of the 160 Pit.

The East Mine has a history of high-grade mine production. Since access has been re-established in the last six months, underground drilling confirmed and expanded a series of high-grade lenses from the 148 to 160 zones. Recent drill intersections in the 148 Zone include 0.45 oz/ton gold over 16.1 feet, 0.65 oz/ton gold over 22.3 feet and 0.63 oz/ton gold over 26.6 feet (Figure 2). Drill intersections in the last couple of weeks continue to show quartz veins with some visible gold grains that suggest the lenses remain open at depth. Exploration drilling of the 152 Zone is evaluating the down-plunge potential of the area between the 148 and 160 zones. A series of steeply plunging, high-grade lenses were defined by recent intersections of 0.50 oz/ton gold over 5.9 feet, 0.48 oz/ton gold over 2.8 feet and 0.37 oz/ton gold over 9.8 feet. Results of this drilling suggest the lenses are en echelon (along strike and down-dip) and may represent a series of zones similar to what has been observed in the 123 Zone.

Definition drilling continues in the upper part of the East Mine and has defined multiple lenses that include discrete quartz veins and massive sulfide styles of mineralization that contain good gold grades. Recent intersections in the 160 Zone include 0.67 oz/ton over 7.2 feet, and 0.42 oz/t gold over 4.8 feet and suggest mineralization is steeply plunging to the west and at depth. Exploration drilling east of the 160 Pit has intersected mineralization that may extend the resource to the east.

Drilling at depth in the Principal area of the West Mine focused on the western extension of the 118 Zone (Figure 3). This drilling has confirmed the continuity of multiple mineralized lenses to the west and at depth outside the current resource boundary. Recent intersections, including 0.25 oz/ton gold over 9.8 feet and 0.19 oz/ton gold over 9.3 feet, suggest an extension of the resources over 400 feet below the 1200-level at depth and to the west. There is potential at depth for the 113 Zone to intersect or link with the 118 Zone to the east. In the lower part of the 123 Zone, in-fill and step-out drilling from the 1010 and 1030-levels to the west shows the continuity of high-grade mineralization down-plunge for over 400 feet and remains open to the west and at depth. Recent intersections include 0.35 oz/ton gold over 32.0 feet. In the Upper Principal Zone of the mine, drilling from the 290-level confirmed the upward extension of the 124 Zone with an intersection of 0.25 oz/ton over 6.9 feet.

Drilling from surface below the proposed Principal Pit in the 128 Zone has defined a series of high-grade, steeply plunging lenses south of the Casa Berardi Fault that have been defined vertically for over 600 feet and extend from surface to below the 290 Level. These drill holes contain quartz veining with sulfides and localized visible gold. Recent drill intersections include assay intervals of 0.78 oz/ton gold over 7.9 feet and 1.15 oz/ton gold over 5.6 feet (Figure 3). Step-out drilling suggests the high-grade mineralization is open at depth to the west and near-surface to the east.

A small surface drill program at the WMCP, included an intersection of 0.03 oz/ton gold over 68.9 feet that shows mineralization extends west of the current WMCP Pit. Within these broad mineralized zones there are higher-grade intervals including 0.19 oz/ton gold over 8.5 feet and 0.26 oz/ton gold over 3.3 feet. This drilling is part of an update of resources and pit optimizations of the series of pits across the Casa Berardi property (Figure 4). During the third quarter, drilling is planned in the Principal area and East Mine to follow on the recent successes below the proposed open pits. In the fourth quarter, exploration is planned to evaluate the west down-plunge of the lower 118 Zone and the depth extensions of the 128 and 148 zones.

The purchase of the Dieppe Claims to the west of the Casa Berardi Mine from Agnico Eagle Mines has been concluded. The Dieppe East Block consists of eight claims that cover 219.0 hectares (0.85 square miles) and the Dieppe West Block consists of 44 claims for 1,836.44 hectares (7.1 square miles) for a total of 52 claims for 2,055.47 hectares (7.9 square miles) (Figure 5). This acquisition is important because it will add another 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to the Casa Berardi deformation corridor that is the loci of many orebodies.

More complete drill assay highlights from Casa Berardi can be found in Table A at the end of the release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com//interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla_Q2-2019_ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

San Sebastian – Mexico

During the quarter, one underground and two surface core drill rigs at San Sebastian successfully added new mineralization to the Middle and El Toro veins, respectively, potentially adding oxide mine life to San Sebastian. One reverse circulation (RC) drill continued to define promising near-surface targets in the El Toro area (Figure 6).

The El Toro Vein is located approximately 1.2 miles southwest of the San Sebastián Mine. Near-surface mineralization has been defined by core drilling for over 4,000 feet along strike and from surface to 525 feet of depth (Figure 7). During the quarter, drilling was focused primarily on the central portion of the El Toro Vein where mineralization was extended significantly at depth. Recent high-grade intersections include 28.1 oz/ton silver and 0.37 oz/ton gold over 7.9 feet, 12.8 oz/ton silver and 0.06 oz/ton gold over 4.9 feet, and 7.6 oz/ton silver and 0.11 oz/ton gold over 11.2 feet.

The El Toro Hanging Wall Vein is oriented northeast-southwest (Figure 6) and intersects the El Toro Vein in the widest and highest-grade portion of both structures. There are wider vein intercepts (up to 30 feet wide) in the intersection area that include significant intervals of higher-grade mineralization, including 18.1 oz/ton silver and 0.08 oz/ton gold over 3.8 feet, 10.6 oz/ton silver and 0.05 oz/ton gold over 5.8 feet, and 8.8 oz/ton silver and 0.03 oz/ton gold over 4.8 feet. To date, mineralization with over 650 feet of strike length has been identified at the El Toro Hanging Wall Vein, and the vein remains open to the southwest. In cross section (Figure 8), the El Toro and El Toro Hanging Wall veins appear to merge, with the El Toro Vein continuing to depth. Preliminary engineering studies have begun to evaluate the potential of both open pit and underground mining options at El Toro and drilling in this area is planned to continue through the third quarter.

More complete drill assay highlights from San Sebastian can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL address into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com//interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla_Q2-2019_ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

Greens Creek – Alaska

At Greens Creek, drilling in the second quarter and strong assay results from previous drilling have upgraded and expanded the NWW, 9A, East Ore zones resources (Figure 9). In the East Ore Zone, drill intersections targeted over 200 feet along the central portion of the resource confirmed mineralization. Strong assay results included 21.57 oz/ton silver, 0.25 oz/ton gold, 8.44% zinc and 2.59% lead over 16.2 feet and 64.09 oz/ton silver, 0.18 oz/ton gold, 8.08% zinc and 2.10% lead over 9.5 feet (Figure 10). Drilling is planned for the remainder of 2019 with the goal of continuing to upgrade this resource to the north.

Drilling continued at the southern-most and lower portions of the NWW Zone evaluating over 400 feet of strike length. Recent assay results include 40.00 oz/ton silver, 0.04 oz/ton gold, 29.07% zinc and 14.56% lead over 5.8 feet and 130.44 oz/ton silver, 0.28 oz/ton gold, 8.33% zinc and 5.2% lead over 1.4 feet (Figure 11). The drilling shows the mineralization is generally contained within argillites with a precious metal-rich zone identified west of the current resource and a base metal-rich zone (16-20% zinc) extending beyond the current resource. This drilling also shows a second band of mineralization that extends to the east of the current resource.

Definition drilling of the 9A Zone targeted 200 feet of strike length in the middle of the zone. Recent results included 29.41 oz/ton silver, 0.35 oz/ton gold, 8.88% zinc and 4.31% lead over 20.1 feet and 35.75 oz/ton silver, 0.37 oz/ton gold, 13.65% zinc and 6.76% lead over 10.0 feet. The 9A Zone is structurally complex and multiple drill holes intersected mineralization across several bands. A drill has moved to the M390 drift at the south end of the mine where exploration drilling is planned to evaluate three flat-lying, high-grade lenses that are folded to the west. Importantly, this drilling will evaluate the interaction of the 200 South Zone with the Gallagher Fault and could provide important information in the determination of Extralateral Rights.

Definition drilling for the remainder of 2019 is planned to focus on the East Ore, 200 South and 9A zones. Definition drilling of the Upper Plate has stopped but is expected to resume in the fourth quarter. Exploration drilling later in 2019 is planned to target the southern extension of the 200 South Zone and the Deep Southwest.

More complete drill assay highlights from Greens Creek can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL address into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com//interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla_Q2-2019_ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

Nevada

Up to four drill rigs were used in the quarter at Fire Creek to further evaluate areas of Spiral 2, Spiral 4 and Spiral 9 for near-term production (Figure 12). High-grade intersections in Spiral 2 and Spiral 4 are being evaluated.

In-fill drilling in the lower part of Spiral 2 is being used for stope design and to look for splays between the Joyce and Vonnie veins to the south. Most of the high-grade intersections consisted of calcite/quartz breccias and stringers within argillic altered basalts that had good correlation with the resource model. The location of high-grade intersections such as 5.36 oz/ton gold over 2.2 feet (Vonnie), 1.39 oz/ton gold over 2.4 feet (Vonnie) and 1.16 oz/ton gold over 1.5 feet (Vein 40) are shown in Figure 13. Recent drilling has defined narrow, high-grade (0.30 to 0.40 oz/ton gold) veins in broader altered zones containing moderate grade material (0.10 to 0.20 oz/ton gold). In the third quarter additional drilling along the upper projections of these veins to determine their continuity is planned.

Drilling in the lower portions of Spiral 4 indicates that mineralization at the Joyce, Vonnie and Vein 06 is along the margins of multiple north-striking, steeply dipping dikes. Recent drilling focused on in-filling along the Joyce and Vonnie veins between the Spiral 2 and Spiral 4 areas (Figure 14). The quartz vein and breccia mineralization are consistent with the resource model and are characterized by thicker, lower-grade intercepts that include 0.20 oz/ton gold over 14.5 feet and 0.21 oz/ton gold over 18.2 feet. Higher grades, including an intersection of 0.51 oz/ton gold over 1.8 feet, are confined to increased quartz/carbonate veining or intense argillitic alteration within the Joyce structure.

Drilling of Vein 79 and Vein 75 at Spiral 4 appears to define semi-continuous calcite/quartz veining in structural zones that show higher grades than predicted. Recent drill intersections include 1.64 oz/ton gold over 3.6 feet (Vein 75), 0.35 oz/ton gold over 9.0 feet (Vein 75) and 1.41 oz/ton gold over 0.8 feet (Vein 79). In general, results in this area were consistent with grades in the resource model and could be incorporated into the LOM plan. Drilling also intersected Vein 21 (0.21 oz/ton gold over 3 feet and 0.11 oz/ton gold over 4.5 feet) farther to the south than previously modeled.

Drilling targeting the upper, southern portion of the resource on Vein 24 in the Spiral 9 area is planned to provide geotechnical and hydrological information and samples for metallurgical test work. The focus of the remaining Fire Creek drilling for the year is on upper projections of veins in Spiral 2 and Spiral 9.

Early in the quarter two drill rigs at Hollister focused on definition drilling at West Gloria and in Central Hollister at the 5190 Pump Chamber and a third rig was advancing the geotechnical drilling in the Hatter Graben decline (Figure 15). The definition drilling programs were completed in June and the drills were removed. Drilling continues with one drill completing a geotechnical hole in the Hatter Graben decline.

At West Gloria, the drilling from the end of the 5265-level targeted down-dip extensions of the Gloria Veins to the west and north. Recent intersections of the Gloria Vein below the 5265-level include 196.4 oz/ton of silver over 3.4 feet and 0.49 oz/ton gold and 0.8 oz/ton silver over 0.6 feet (Figure 16). Additional drilling will be required to determine continuity of the localized high-grade mineralization.

A 1,500-foot geotechnical hole in the Hatter Graben decline was completed (Figure 15) and has provided information concerning faults and identified mineralized veins that have a similar orientation to the Hatter Graben veins to the east past the Clementine Fault. Surface drilling of the Hatter Graben is expected to begin soon. The two surface exploration drill holes are designed to test the eastern strike of the veins where they may be offset to the north. Part of the recent field reconnaissance program was spent examining surface silicification in the southeastern part of the Hollister claim block. The most interesting observation from this preliminary field review was the discovery of an east-west striking, steeply dipping, two-meter-wide, high-level vein structure or intensely silicified dike hosted in intensely silicified Ordovician rocks (Figure 17). This structure is located on strike 1.3 miles east of the eastern end of the known Hatter Graben veins and could represent the upper levels of a significant vein at depth and additional detailed mapping and sampling is needed in the area.

More complete drill assay highlights from Nevada (Fire Creek and Hollister) can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL address into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com//interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla_Q2-2019_ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Mexico, and is a growing gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements made or information provided in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “anticipates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company's Form 10K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Reserves and Resources

Reporting requirements in the United States for disclosure of mineral properties are governed by the SEC and included in the SEC's Securities Act Industry Guide 7, entitled “Description of Property by Issuers Engaged or to be Engaged in Significant Mining Operations” (Guide 7). Although the SEC has recently issued new rules rescinding Guide 7, the new rules are not binding until January 1, 2021, and at this time the Company still reports in accordance with Guide 7. However, the Company is also a “reporting issuer” under Canadian securities laws, which require estimates of mineral resources and reserves to be prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). NI 43-101 requires all disclosure of estimates of potential mineral resources and reserves to be disclosed in accordance with its requirements. Such Canadian information is included herein to satisfy the Company's “public disclosure” obligations under Regulation FD of the SEC and to provide U.S. holders with ready access to information publicly available in Canada.

Reporting requirements in the United States for disclosure of mineral properties under Guide 7 and the requirements in Canada under NI 43-101 standards are substantially different. This document contains a summary of certain estimates of the Company, not only of proven and probable reserves within the meaning of Guide 7, but also of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates estimated in accordance with the definitional standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum referred to in NI 43-101. Under Guide 7, the term "reserve" means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically", as used in the definition of reserve, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally", as used in the definition of reserve, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Hecla must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Hecla's current mine plans. The terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources,” and “inferred resources” are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. These terms are not defined under Guide 7 and are not normally permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC in the United States, except where required to be disclosed by foreign law. The term “resource” does not equate to the term “reserve”. Under Guide 7, the material described herein as “indicated resources” and “measured resources” would be characterized as “mineralized material” and is permitted to be disclosed in tonnage and grade only, not ounces. The category of “inferred resources” is not recognized by Guide 7. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in such categories will ever be converted into proven or probable reserves. “Resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of such a “resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher category or will ever be economically extracted. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a “resource” exists or is economically or legally mineable. Investors are also especially cautioned that the mere fact that such resources may be referred to in ounces of silver and/or gold, rather than in tons of mineralization and grades of silver and/or gold estimated per ton, is not an indication that such material will ever result in mined ore which is processed into commercial silver or gold.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Dean McDonald, PhD. P.Geo., Senior Vice President - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine, Juneau, Alaska, USA” effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Casa Berardi Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report on the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” effective date April 2, 2014, and for the San Sebastian Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines titled “Technical Report for the Fire Creek Project, Lander County, Nevada, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Also included in these technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Dr. McDonald reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to the Casa Berardi mine. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Table A – Assay Results – Q2 2019 San Sebastian (Mexico) Zone Drill Hole Number Sample From (ft) Sample To (ft) Width (feet) True Width (feet) Gold (oz/ton) Silver (oz/ton) Depth From Mine Surface (feet) El Toro Vein SS-1777 290.5 323.9 33.4 29.8 0.11 8.4 205 El Toro Vein Including 311.1 320.0 8.9 7.9 0.37 28.1 205 El Toro Vein SS-1779 355.9 363.7 7.9 7.0 0.05 8.4 245 El Toro Vein SS-1782 889.8 915.2 25.5 19.8 0.06 4.9 776 El Toro Vein Including 892.9 907.3 14.4 11.2 0.11 7.6 776 El Toro Vein SS-1789 596.6 608.2 11.6 7.9 0.04 8.0 513 El Toro Vein Including 601.1 608.2 7.1 4.9 0.06 12.8 513 El Toro Vein SS-1791 908.1 923.3 15.1 10.1 0.02 3.3 792 El Toro Vein Including 915.1 921.9 6.8 4.5 0.04 6.9 792 El Toro HW Vein SS-1777 109.8 115.4 5.6 4.8 0.03 8.8 76 HW Vein SS-1782 551.9 559.6 7.8 5.8 0.05 10.6 472 HW Vein SS-1789 498.0 524.1 26.1 18.1 0.01 2.6 432 HW Vein Including 498.0 506.1 8.1 6.7 0.03 6.5 424 HW Vein SS-1791 730.3 734.9 4.6 3.8 0.08 18.1 629 HW Vein SS-1792 195.05 196.17 3.7 3.4 0.03 9.1 440 HW Vein SS-1793 205.35 210.60 5.3 4.8 0.06 14.6 440 Middle Vein - 103 Zone SS-MV-103-051 303.4 309.4 5.9 5.4 0.03 10.0 605 103 Zone SS-MV-103-053 232.0 234.9 3.0 2.8 0.02 6.0 604 103 Zone SS-MV-103-054 253.3 256.2 3.0 2.5 0.10 16.8 681 103 Zone SS-MV-103-055 205.0 209.1 4.1 3.8 0.09 19.6 606 103 Zone SS-MV-107-059 266.7 269.2 2.5 2.4 0.02 7.5 444 103 Zone SS-MV-107-061 331.4 333.9 2.5 1.7 0.05 12.9 529 103 Zone SS-MV-107-064 342.0 349.1 7.1 5.2 0.04 24.6 519 103 Zone SS-MV-107-065 362.0 364.8 2.8 1.7 0.02 3.8 567 103 Zone SS-MV-107-066 376.0 378.6 2.6 1.8 0.02 2.3 548 103 Zone SS-MV-107-067 369.9 375.3 5.4 4.1 0.01 7.7 530 103 Zone SS-MV-100-068 177.0 179.3 2.3 1.7 0.01 6.2 522 103 Zone SS-MV-100-070 191.6 194.2 2.6 1.7 0.05 12.8 521 107 Zone SS-MV-107-064 341.94 348.99 7.1 5.2 0.94 10.0 519 107 Zone SS-MV-107-067 369.82 375.23 5.4 4.1 0.01 17.7 530 107 Zone SS-MV-100-072 291.6 299.2 7.6 5.7 0.15 24,6 491

Casa Berardi (Quebec) Zone Drill Hole Number Drill Hole Section Drill Hole Azm/Dip Sample From Sample To True Width (feet) Gold (oz/ton) Depth From Mine Surface (feet) WMCP - 105 Zone CBF-105-033 10585 360/-45 280.5 293.6 8.5 0.19 228 105 CBF-105-034 10617 360/-67 354.3 364.2 3.3 0.04 353 105 CBF-105-032 10585 360/-58 376.0 506.9 68.9 0.03 393 105 CBF-105-033 10608 360/-48 329.0 354.8 17.3 0.08 347 105 including 10608 360/-48 341.1 346.4 3.3 0.26 353 105 CBF-105-035 10616 360/-45 411.1 428.1 11.8 0.08 321 105 CBF-105-037 10634 360/-54 462.6 472.4 5.6 0.10 401 Lower 118 Zone CBP-0788 11857 2/-30 172.2 187.0 13.1 0.12 3298 118 CBP-0812 11858 4/-43 177.2 191.9 11.8 0.13 3334 118 CBP-0789 11858 2/-22 182.1 194.9 9.8 0.25 3281 118 CBP-0815 11864 14/-46 182.1 201.8 12.1 0.10 3364 118 CBP-0790 11858 2/-14 187.0 196.9 9.2 0.13 3261 118 CBP-0811 11860 4/-6 196.9 206.7 9.5 0.20 3239 118 CBP-0815 11894 14/-46 859.6 862.9 2.3 0.14 3862 118 CBP-0816 11897 14/-32 675.9 679.1 2.7 0.10 3574 118 CBP-0811 11870 4/-6 531.5 549.5 15.7 0.14 3313 118 CBP-0789 11868 2/-22 565.9 605.3 35.8 0.11 3455 118 CBP-0790 11870 2/-14 570.9 580.7 9.3 0.19 3391 118 CBP-0813 11896 14/-13 575.8 584.3 7.8 0.14 3379 118 CBP-0816 11891 14/-32 575.8 585.6 8.4 0.12 3522 West Mine - 119 Vein CBP-0779 11892 201/28 243.1 251.0 6.6 0.23 1612 Lower Principal - 123 Zone CBP-1010-023 12470 145/-44 897.3 904.5 4.3 0.16 3885 123 CBP-0802 12229 191/-34 278.4 315.7 32.0 0.35 3236 123 CBP-0803 12241 197/32 219.8 232.0 11.4 0.25 3212 123 CBP-0804 12237 188/-14 400.3 405.5 4.8 0.85 3422 123 CBP-0805 12241 197/32 219.8 232.0 11.4 0.25 3212 123 CBP-0809 12250 183/-13 375.3 392.7 14.4 0.09 3414 Upper Principal - 124 Zone CBP-0777 12760 178/-28 541.3 551.2 8.9 0.17 1163 124 CBP-0777 12764 178/-28 241.1 246.1 3.9 0.25 1045 124 CBP-0777 12763 178/-28 318.2 369.1 39.4 0.04 1086 124 CBP-0768 12876 160/-33 429.8 439.6 8.2 0.10 716 East Mine - 160 Zone - Level 300 CBE-0140 15770 349/-23 880.9 905.5 23.6 0.07 1209 160 CBE-0142 15822 358/-3 863.2 889.4 25.3 0.10 1090 160 CBE-0143 15794 355/-8 401.9 406.8 4.8 0.42 1042 160 CBE-0143 15793 355/-8 816.9 945.9 126.3 0.12 1141 160 Including 15812 355/-8 875.0 893.7 16.4 0.35 1476 160 CBE-0142 15812 358/-3 653.9 662.7 8.2 0.17 1050 160 CBE-0143 15793 355/-8 772.6 782.5 8.9 0.12 1117 160 CBE-0140 15781 349/-23 398.6 406.2 7.2 0.67 1091 East Mine - 148 Zone CBE-0171 14750 343/-34 327.0 332.5 16.1 0.45 2162 148 Including 14750 343/-34 330.6 332.5 4.9 0.87 2165 148 CBE-0172 14770 346/-33 315.9 324.0 22.3 0.65 2120 148 Including 14770 346/-33 318.5 323.1 12.8 1.05 2121 148 CBE-0173 14772 346/-39 341.0 351.0 26.6 0.63 2257 148 Including 14772 346/-39 344.8 350.0 13.4 1.12 2260 West Mine - 113 Zone CBW-1143 11351 170/10 465.2 467.8 2.6 0.11 3214 113 CBW-1144 11350 170/18 580.7 600.4 19.7 0.14 3105 113 CBW-1143 11355 170/10 622.7 634.8 11.5 0.12 3164 113 CBW-1141 11357 170/-8 679.1 689.0 9.8 0.12 3357 Principal Area - 128 Zone CBP-0777 12723 178/-28 1199.5 1202.1 2.0 0.14 1354 128 CBS-19-926 12632 50/-64 2660.8 2674.9 10.8 0.07 2053 128 CBS-19-917 12790 4/-59 2224.4 2234.3 7.9 0.78 1633 128 Including 12790 4/-59 2224.4 2231.0 5.6 1.15 1632 128 CBS-19-917 12792 4/-59 2106.3 2108.9 2.0 0.15 1557 128 CBS-19-911 12754 360/-59 1616.8 1620.1 2.4 0.14 1248 128 CBS-19-917 12790 4/-59 2288.4 2293.3 3.9 0.06 1671 East Mine 152 Zone CBE-0157 14993 10 /13 191.9 211.6 19.4 0.10 1385 152 CBE-0158 14996 10/32 211.3 250.7 36.1 0.22 1312 152 Including 14996 10/32 229.7 236.9 5.9 0.50 1311 152 CBE-0155 15029 33/5 260.8 299.2 31.2 0.06 1410 152 Including 15029 33/5 275.2 287.7 9.8 0.37 1423 152 CBE-0156 15065 33/30 497.0 502.0 4.3 0.08 1183 152 CBE-0153 15014 33/-50 285.4 300.2 8.2 0.07 1650 152 CBE-0153 15026 33/-50 389.1 408.5 10.5 0.22 1730 East Mine - 160 Zone East CBS-19-921 16525 360/-55 605.3 625.0 15.3 0.04 516 160 CBS-19-908 16406 360/-57 1435.4 1441.9 4.6 0.09 1152

Greens Creek (Alaska) Zone Drill Hole Number Drillhole Azm/Dip Sample From Sample To True Width (feet) Silver (oz/ton) Gold (oz/ton) Zinc (%) Lead (%) Depth From Mine Portal (feet) NWW Zone GC5174 63/-14 325.0 358.0 21.2 8.80 0.08 5.85 2.21 -832 NWW GC5174 63/-14 423.9 425.3 1.4 130.44 0.28 8.33 5.20 -854 NWW GC5178 63/5 229.0 240.5 6.6 16.50 0.03 6.04 2.87 -725 NWW GC5181 63/12 280.0 292.5 6.3 11.57 0.02 3.85 2.11 -684 NWW GC5186 63/-16 91.0 100.0 8.8 13.24 0.06 5.71 2.46 -798 NWW GC5186 63/-16 380.5 393.5 11.4 18.93 0.12 12.67 9.70 -861 NWW GC5190 63/8 257.0 268.0 9.8 22.22 0.04 4.72 2.95 -719 NWW GC5195 63/-41 97.0 102.0 4.9 10.72 0.05 3.67 1.75 -828 NWW GC5195 63/-41 336.0 349.7 13.7 13.85 0.04 2.17 1.14 -989 NWW GC5198 63/-7 233.0 237.0 3.6 20.15 0.04 17.48 8.40 -794 NWW GC5201 63/4 229.5 270.0 38.9 16.29 0.04 2.03 1.06 -748 NWW GC5204 63/22 250.0 252.5 2.4 14.51 0.03 3.33 1.55 -670 NWW GC5208 63/-18 218.0 219.5 1.5 23.35 0.05 19.68 11.30 -831 NWW GC5210 63/-34 106.5 116.0 5.4 13.21 0.08 2.34 1.30 -827 NWW GC5212 63/-23 389.7 393.8 3.9 46.00 0.07 12.77 6.70 -893 NWW GC5217 63/-34 438.0 440.0 1.7 18.03 0.17 3.17 1.58 -994 NWW GC5228 63/-23 318.5 327.0 7.4 13.87 0.05 25.95 12.72 -862 NWW GC5228 63/-23 448.0 454.5 6.5 11.70 0.06 4.89 3.13 -909 NWW GC5234 63/-46 255.5 261.3 5.8 40.00 0.04 29.07 14.56 -932 NWW GC5231 63/-34 267.0 272.0 4.8 13.64 0.04 1.57 0.81 -894 NWW GC5231 63/-34 285.5 291.5 4.8 14.13 0.05 7.93 4.41 -906 NWW GC5235 63/-12 464.5 467.7 3.1 9.25 0.02 6.40 3.01 -830 NWW GC5239 63/-9 295.5 303.0 4.5 33.98 0.06 19.08 9.83 -781 NWW GC5239 63/-9 399.0 402.5 3.0 30.63 0.07 24.14 12.43 -795 NWW GC5240 63/-19 234.4 240.0 3.9 40.48 0.03 11.09 5.58 -818 NWW GC5240 63/-19 468.4 473.0 4.4 13.11 0.04 8.53 5.29 -894 NWW GC5242 63/-32 103.5 104.5 1.0 22.12 0.07 6.45 2.99 -795 NWW GC5242 63/-32 251.3 253.0 1.6 17.46 0.03 1.57 0.47 -872 NWW GC5244 63/-46 217.8 219.0 1.1 23.86 0.02 1.68 0.78 -895 NWW GC5252 63/5 281.0 308.5 14.2 8.59 0.11 12.64 3.61 -702 NWW GC5252 63/5 368.5 386.5 7.6 10.78 0.08 6.74 4.61 -694 NWW GC5252 63/5 449.0 453.5 3.9 15.89 0.03 0.57 0.39 -685 NWW GC5252 63/5 505.0 506.0 1.0 39.05 0.11 16.42 9.60 -680 NWW GC5258 63/-22 228.1 229.1 1.0 44.38 0.03 1.87 1.02 -801 NWW GC5249 63/-10 244.0 247.0 2.8 18.62 0.06 14.74 7.20 -767 NWW GC5249 63/-10 257.0 260.8 3.5 18.85 0.00 0.93 0.47 -769 NWW GC5249 63/-10 520.8 522.0 1.2 28.45 0.14 15.65 7.40 -805 East Ore Zone GC5180 63/15 513.0 519.0 4.4 49.23 0.33 2.63 0.81 766 East Ore GC5183 63/-4 412.0 416.0 3.7 17.01 0.23 8.33 3.64 606 East Ore GC5185 63/-17 348.0 351.0 2.9 42.29 0.14 5.27 1.82 541 East Ore GC5187 63/-34 332.0 347.5 15.5 31.89 0.12 3.79 1.22 457 East Ore GC5191 63/-67 368.7 372.0 3.0 12.09 0.31 4.78 2.34 314 East Ore GC5193 63/-81 380.0 398.0 15.4 11.48 0.02 13.58 3.94 260 East Ore GC5193 63/-81 420.0 430.5 8.8 10.52 0.02 12.11 3.09 233 East Ore GC5196 243/-85 340.5 342.0 1.4 260.30 0.74 6.36 1.15 311 East Ore GC5202 243/-61 360.0 372.0 11.7 10.78 0.04 9.75 2.17 331 East Ore GC5211 243/-60 454.5 457.0 1.8 14.81 0.06 19.68 5.60 250 East Ore GC5214 63/2 438.0 447.0 8.7 47.02 0.40 13.05 3.37 657 East Ore GC5223 63/-8 403.0 405.0 1.6 18.43 0.10 15.30 4.70 586 East Ore GC5226 63/-21 331.0 332.0 1.0 22.60 0.06 2.54 1.44 526 East Ore GC5226 63/-21 350.0 362.5 11.8 7.26 0.17 11.00 2.93 517 East Ore GC5229 63/-38 320.0 325.5 5.5 15.60 0.09 8.68 2.55 449 East Ore GC5230 63/-54 324.0 341.0 16.2 21.57 0.25 8.44 2.59 374 East Ore GC5232 63/-72 362.0 368.0 5.3 13.98 0.07 13.25 3.24 304 East Ore GC5241 63/1 429.0 430.0 1.0 32.97 0.31 12.18 5.00 633 East Ore GC5243 63/12 501.7 505.0 2.5 56.64 0.56 2.32 0.99 748 East Ore GC5247 63/-48 310.0 319.5 9.5 64.09 0.18 8.08 2.10 412 East Ore GC5247 63/-48 330.2 333.0 2.8 11.24 0.13 7.96 0.98 400 East Ore GC5248 63/-78 375.0 376.8 1.7 32.53 0.07 14.43 4.10 276 East Ore GC5253 243/-60 278.0 280.5 2.5 38.21 0.02 4.78 2.23 405 9A Zone GC5194 23/6 207.0 209.5 1.8 12.24 0.11 3.76 3.43 -204 9A GC5194 23/6 219.8 225.1 2.4 9.16 0.08 5.98 4.90 -202 9A GC5199 25/18 221.2 262.0 32.2 9.18 0.06 4.00 2.69 -157 9A GC5199 25/18 404.2 482.0 20.1 29.41 0.35 8.88 4.31 -101 9A GC5203 20/22 206.0 246.0 32.8 8.73 0.07 12.96 7.05 -138 9A GC5206 11/10 211.0 233.5 20.9 12.18 0.04 15.42 8.67 -186 9A GC5206 11/10 294.5 302.0 6.9 15.58 0.14 9.28 6.17 -174 9A GC5206 11/10 341.5 357.0 10.0 35.75 0.37 13.65 6.76 -164 9A GC5206 11/10 370.5 377.0 4.2 26.38 0.16 18.37 8.63 -158 9A GC5209 7/14 209.5 217.0 7.2 11.49 0.03 19.21 10.44 -175 9A GC5209 7/14 239.5 277.0 32.1 6.59 0.05 10.10 4.65 -165 9A GC5209 7/14 396.2 415.2 7.1 22.38 0.22 20.33 10.59 -128 9A GC5209 7/14 457.0 458.5 1.5 43.26 0.12 10.22 5.20 -116 9A GC5215 358/18 210.5 239.5 28.6 10.19 0.05 7.75 4.29 -158 9A GC5216 357/5 212.0 242.0 29.8 28.60 0.07 8.40 6.25 -208 9A GC5216 357/5 311.0 315.5 4.3 19.48 0.05 0.02 0.00 -208 9A GC5221 34/33 183.0 192.0 5.8 18.00 0.02 18.53 8.94 -120 9A GC5221 34/33 248.0 270.5 11.9 5.91 0.12 16.90 5.14 -86 9A GC5224 38/16 225.0 260.0 33.1 10.31 0.07 5.67 2.73 -153 9A GC5227 63/-1 218.0 240.5 16.2 11.92 0.03 13.71 7.34 -231

Fire Creek (Nevada) Zone Drill Hole Number Drill Hole Azm/Dip Sample From (feet) Sample To (feet) Width (feet) True Width (feet) Gold (oz/ton) Silver (oz/ton) Depth From Mine Portal (feet) Spiral 2 FCU-1090 46/-2 194.4 205.8 11.4 8.8 0.59 0.5 -667 Spiral 2 including 199.0 201.1 2.1 1.6 1.46 1.0 -667 Spiral 2 including 201.1 202.9 1.8 1.4 0.23 0.3 -667 Spiral 2 including 202.9 204.5 1.6 1.2 1.78 1.1 -667 Spiral 2 including 204.5 205.8 1.3 1.0 0.23 0.3 -667 Spiral 2 FCU-1091 56/-21 147.7 149.4 1.8 1.5 1.16 0.3 -715 Spiral 2 FCU-1091 56/-21 189.0 194.9 5.9 5.2 0.19 0.3 -730 Spiral 2 FCU-1092 59/-1 98.0 100.5 2.5 2.2 0.31 0.3 -668 Spiral 2 FCU-1092 59/-1 146.7 147.2 0.5 0.3 1.18 2.7 -668 Spiral 2 FCU-1092 59/-1 160.5 165.0 4.5 4.4 0.59 0.3 -668 Spiral 2 including 163.0 165.0 2.0 2.0 1.01 0.3 -668 Spiral 2 FCU-1092 59/-1 176.0 176.5 0.5 0.4 0.50 0.3 -669 Spiral 2 FCU-1092 59/-1 186.5 190.2 3.7 3.3 0.38 0.3 -669 Spiral 2 FCU-1093 84/-3 124.7 134.5 9.8 8.8 0.20 1.0 -666 Spiral 2 FCU-1095 92/2 129.0 130.0 1.0 0.9 1.23 1.2 -654 Spiral 2 FCU-1095 92/2 158.6 163.7 5.1 4.5 0.27 0.3 -653 Spiral 2 FCU-1095 92/2 167.3 169.7 2.4 2.4 1.39 1.4 -653 Spiral 2 including 167.3 168.6 1.3 1.2 2.11 2.4 -653 Spiral 2 including 168.6 169.7 1.1 1.1 0.55 0.3 -653 Spiral 2 FCU-1095 92/2 194.3 195.0 0.7 0.6 0.34 0.3 -652 Spiral 2 FCU-1100 128/-14 264.8 267.3 2.5 1.0 0.42 0.3 -725 Spiral 2 FCU-1088 28/-16 255.8 257.0 1.2 0.8 0.28 0.0 -731 Spiral 2 FCU-1089 41/-18 214.7 216.5 1.8 1.3 0.53 0.3 -730 Spiral 2 FCU-1111 63/-15 108.6 109.9 1.3 1.2 0.40 0.3 -748 Spiral 2 FCU-1114 101/-9 64.1 66.0 1.9 1.7 0.34 0.3 -736 Spiral 2 FCU-1121 45/-12 120.6 123.0 2.4 2.2 5.36 0.7 -717 Spiral 2 FCU-1121 45/-12 124.0 133.1 9.1 7.2 0.28 0.3 -719 Spiral 2 FCU-1107 64/-18 421.2 425.2 4.0 3.7 0.36 1.4 -642 Spiral 2 including 421.2 422.4 1.2 1.1 1.05 3.8 -641 Spiral 3 FCU-1063A 70/16 35.0 50.0 15.0 14.1 0.15 0.5 -376 Spiral 3 including 39.2 40.8 1.6 1.5 0.56 2.1 -377 Spiral 3 FCU-1064 10/23 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.3 0.44 0.6 -384 Spiral 3 FCU-1064 10/23 93.7 100.8 7.1 1.9 0.22 0.3 -346 Spiral 3 FCU-1064 10/23 333.0 338.1 5.1 2.7 0.22 0.3 -253 Spiral 4 FCU-1059 55/7 31.3 35.7 4.4 4.1 0.25 1.8 -495 Spiral 4 FCU-1059 55/7 450.0 455.0 5.0 4.3 0.27 1.6 -444 Spiral 4 FCU-1059 55/7 581.1 588.0 6.9 6.2 0.18 0.3 -428 Spiral 4 including 581.1 583.0 1.9 1.7 0.30 0.3 -428 Spiral 4 FCU-1073 79/-7 379.0 380.0 1.0 1.0 0.23 0.3 -547 Spiral 4 FCU-1073 79/-7 446.0 449.1 3.1 3.0 0.21 0.8 -555 Spiral 4 FCU-1075 103/1 333.0 343.0 10.0 9.3 0.12 0.3 -494 Spiral 4 FCU-1075 103/1 383.5 401.7 19.7 18.2 0.21 0.3 -493 Spiral 4 FCU-1075 103/1 480.7 483.0 2.3 2.1 0.10 0.3 -491 Spiral 4 FCU-1075 103/1 549.2 551.0 1.8 1.4 0.15 0.3 -490 Spiral 4 FCU-1075 103/1 584.0 585.0 1.0 0.7 0.23 0.3 -490 Spiral 4 FCU-1075 103/1 799.0 804.0 5.0 5.0 0.41 1.0 -486 Spiral 4 FCU-1076 89/4 461.2 463.0 1.8 1.8 0.51 1.8 -467 Spiral 4 FCU-1078 67/-1 166.1 171.7 5.6 5.6 0.28 0.3 -512 Spiral 4 including 170.1 171.7 1.6 1.6 0.67 0.3 -512 Spiral 4 FCU-1079 61/8 295.5 305.8 10.3 9.4 0.17 0.4 -466 Spiral 4 FCU-1079 61/8 332.2 333.3 1.1 1.0 0.23 0.3 -462 Spiral 4 FCU-1079 61/8 367.9 369.8 1.9 1.7 0.38 0.3 -457 Spiral 4 FCU-1079 61/8 382.0 384.1 2.1 1.9 0.43 0.3 -455 Spiral 4 FCU-1079 61/8 388.5 392.7 4.2 3.9 0.13 0.3 -454 Spiral 4 including 392.0 392.7 0.7 0.7 0.51 0.3 -454 Spiral 4 FCU-1079 61/8 435.4 439.2 3.8 3.6 1.64 0.3 -447 Spiral 4 FCU-1080 86/10 397.5 412.0 14.5 13.6 0.18 0.5 -429 Spiral 4 FCU-1080 86/10 451.5 452.3 0.8 0.8 1.41 0.9 -420 Spiral 4 FCU-1080 86/10 458.0 467.4 9.4 9.0 0.35 0.7 -418 Spiral 4 FCU-1080 86/10 500.5 502.5 2.0 1.8 0.21 2.8 -412 Spiral 4 FCU-1084 72/-6 185.0 187.8 2.8 2.8 0.24 0.3 -529 Spiral 4 FCU-1084 72/-6 450.0 450.7 0.7 0.7 0.24 0.3 -557 Spiral 4 FCU-1085 104/-10 37.0 46.0 9.0 9.0 0.17 0.3 -508 Spiral 4 FCU-1085A 104/-10 30.3 45.0 14.7 14.7 0.15 0.3 -507 Spiral 4 FCU-1085A 104/-10 585.0 592.0 7.0 5.2 0.16 0.6 -603 Spiral 4 FCU-1108 75/-23 376.4 378.6 2.2 1.8 0.34 0.3 -659 Spiral 4 FCU-1108 75/-23 542.5 548.6 6.1 5.3 0.16 0.3 -724 Spiral 4 FCU-1074 108/-6 37.0 44.5 7.5 7.5 0.18 0.3 -505 Spiral 4 FCU-1083 56/16 562.1 566.0 3.9 3.1 0.30 0.3 -357 Spiral 4 FCU-1087 85/-25 504.0 504.6 15.1 14.5 0.20 0.4 -310 Spiral 4 FCU-1087 85/-25 538.8 551.5 12.7 10.4 0.12 0.3 -324 Vein 8 South FCU-1115 239/23 193.6 195.4 1.8 1.6 0.28 0.3 -169 Vein 8 South FCU-1116 275/27 114.0 114.7 0.7 0.6 0.26 0.3 -193 Vein 8 South FCU-1116 275/27 123.2 124.0 0.8 0.7 1.24 0.9 -189 Vein 8 South FCU-1105 247/12 174.0 184.2 10.2 9.6 0.26 0.3 -208 Vein 8 South including 174.0 175.2 1.2 1.1 0.87 0.3 -209 Vein 8 South FCU-1104A 225/3 175.5 176.5 1.0 0.8 0.64 0.3 -236 Vein 8 South FCU-1104A 225/3 232.0 236.3 4.3 3.6 0.26 0.3 -233

Hollister (Nevada) Zone Drill Hole Number Drill Hole Azm/Dip Sample From (feet) Sample To (feet) Width (feet) True Width (feet) Gold (oz/ton) Silver (oz/ton) Depth From Mine Surface (feet) Central Hollister HUC-00082 295/36 210.0 212.9 2.9 2.0 0.14 3.9 -265 Central Hollister HUC-00083 313/52 200.8 205.1 4.3 3.0 0.38 2.7 -233 Central Hollister including 200.8 202.2 1.4 0.8 0.26 1.6 -233 Central Hollister including 202.2 203.2 1.0 0.6 0.70 5.8 -232 Central Hollister including 203.2 203.8 0.6 0.3 0.13 0.3 -232 East Clementine HUC-00098A 095/-10 94.0 95.0 1.0 1.0 0.27 0.5 -648 West Gloria HUC-00077 350/-52 170.6 172.0 1.4 1.0 0.13 0.3 -398 West Gloria HUC-00077 350/-52 193.8 194.6 0.8 0.6 0.49 0.8 -411 West Gloria HUC-00078 329/-41 115.0 120.0 5.0 3.4 0.00 196.4 -372

