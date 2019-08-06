Hudson Resources Provides Update on First Bulk Shipment and Visit by the US State Department at the White Mountain Anorthosite Mine

VANCOUVER, Aug. 06, 2019 - Hudson Resources Inc. (“Hudson” – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”, OTC: HUDRF) has been informed by Spliethoff Transport BV, the owners of the MV Happy Dragon that the bulk ship is now estimated to arrive at the White Mountain project on August 12th. The ship was originally scheduled to arrive after July 25th but has been delayed at its last port of call in Iqaluit, Nunavut where it is dropping off a modular hotel. The delay is primarily due to unexpected ice in the harbour which did not allow the ship to unload. The MV Happy Dragon will be taking Hudson’s GreenSpar product to the United States where it will be transloaded for final shipment to various customers.



The company also announces that on July 31st Hudson hosted the US State Department at the White Mountain project. Mr. Sung Choi, Greenlandic Affairs Officer with the US Embassy in Denmark toured the White Mountain anorthosite operations with Hudson President Jim Cambon and was given an update on the Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element (REE) project. The US is assessing REE deposits with the objective of reducing its reliance on Chinese REE’s.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: “We were pleased to host the US State Department at our mine and to discuss the Sarfartoq REE project and our joint desire to see this project advanced. The United States has become quite active in Greenland as issues around Arctic sovereignty and strategic mineral resources come to the forefront.”

Hudson is pleased to announce that it will be having the official White Mountain mine opening on August 28th and will be hosting the Government of Greenland and local politicians and community leaders.

Hudson, through Hudson Greenland A/S, owns 100% of the White Mountain Anorthosite mine in Greenland. The calcium feldspar mine is in operation and permitted for 50 years.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim K Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 604-628-5002





Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.