Origin Gold Advances its Exploration Program on La Pantera

Origin Gold Corp. ("Origin or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: OIC) is pleased to announce new results of the surface exploration on its gold mining concession, La Pantera (the "Property").



Origin continued its surface exploration program on the Property that covers an area of 1,734 hectares in the gold rich San Lucas Range, department of Bolivar, in Colombia. The program is in line with the recommendation of the National Instrument 43-101 technical report dated August 20th, 2018, prepared by Pierre O’Dowd.

Regional Geology

Origin´s technical team has recently completed the regional geology over the entire property with more than 100 km of traverses, which led to the reinterpretation of the structural pattern that controls the mineralization.

Main Deformation Corridor

A large deformation corridor striking SW/NE, has been identified cutting diagonally through the property. This large fault/shear zone, occasionally observed over a width of 200 meters, was followed inside the concession for over 4.5 km. The results of the magnetic (“MAG”) survey confirm the position and the extension of this mineralized trend within the property. Furthermore, geomorphological observations, outcrops mapping, trenches and active artisanal mining sites indicate the continuity of this deformation corridor up to 2.5 km northeast of the property.

The large fault/ shear zone permitted the emplacement of a typical hydrothermal system characterized by intense silicification, quartz veins and veinlets as well as hydrothermal breccia zones showing anomalous gold values, even in highly gold-depleted meteorized superficial rock occurrences.

The presence of gold is further confirmed by extensive active saprolite exploitations and numerous small underground mining operations all over this SW/NE trend. It is postulated that this large shear zone cuts through older gold bearing veins and has likely generated secondary extensional faults allowing the emplacement of gold rich veins systems, during various hydrothermal events, striking E-W on the west side and striking NW/SE on the east side of the deformation zone.

Figure #1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fefecacc-93e0-4b77-afcd-9462d5ef862a

East-West veins system

To the west of the large deformation corridor an intense E-W striking veins system has been observed. This veins system is composed of numerous parallel veins that extends from south to north (Mina Matos) in the property and is related to the presence of iron cap oxides at elevation more than 100 m. The veins are vertical to sub-vertical and range from 0.10 to 0.50 m in thickness. They are composed of massive quartz with pyrite, sphalerite and galena with significant gold values.

In the southwestern portion of the concession, the geological team found fragments of botryoidal and nodular iron oxides. The origin of those iron oxide crust blocks was located on top of hills where an iron laterite cap was observed.

Figures #2 and #3 are available at the following links :

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edf708a3-98c6-4b74-a474-4b5b932542a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f500b7af-0e18-4977-a92c-5f7c4ef23fad

Northwest-Southeast veins system

The geological survey performed in the southeast portion of the Property, revealed the existence of an intense system of parallel veins striking NW/SE extending 2 km from Mina Bulla to Los Pueblos at the southern limit of the concession. To better define this vein system, 11 trenches were dug and sampled in this highly meteorized zone. The best gold assay results came from the initial discovery, an open cut face, with an average of 0.8 gr/ton Au over 13 meters from saprolite and various quartz veins and veinlets.

Figure #4 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d761bcfb-4748-44a3-ba39-9aa4529df07d

Results from the sampling of these trenches are deemed interesting, considering that the meteorization process usually depletes the gold content close to surface. They also show that the vein system is open to north, towards Mina Bulla veins.

Technical surveys

The MAG and the drone surveys are still under way, and are expected to be completed by the end of October 2019.

In addition the geological team has started to visit, map and sample all the active underground artisanal mines totalling over 20 at this time.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control/

All samples were sent to Actlabs in Medellin and were assayed for gold using the following methods:

Code 1A2 Au - Fire Assay AA

Code 1A3 Au - Fire Assay Gravimetric (QOP AA-Au)

The samples were properly located (GPS), collected, bagged, numbered (paper tag inside each bag and plastic bag numbered with a marker), described and sealed on site under the supervision of the geologist. They were transported by truck to Medellin to an accredited laboratory (Actlabs in Medellin, Colombia, ISO9001:2015) following established chain-of-custody protocols.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel Goffaux, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Goffaux is not independent of the Corporation as he acts as principal technical advisor for the Corporation.

About Origin

Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

