Integra Responds to Shareholder Demand to Increase Exploration Drilling, Announces $8 Million Non-Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, Aug. 06, 2019 - Integra Resources Corp. (TSXV:ITR ; OTCQX:IRRZF) (the “Company” or “Integra”) is pleased to announce that it intends to raise approximately C$8 million via a non-brokered offering (the “Offering”).

The Offering is expected to consist of a private placement of special warrants at a price of $0.86 per special warrant, issued to accredited investors, followed by conversion of the special warrants to free trading common shares for no additional consideration through the filing of a short form prospectus. The Company expects the Offering to close prior to August 26, 2019. Each special warrant will be convertible for one common share of the Company. The closing of the Offering is subject to conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

George Salamis, President and CEO of Integra Resources commented, “Recent news releases have reported substantial gold-silver resource growth at the Project alongside significant conversion of resources from the inferred category to the measured and indicated category. In addition, the Company has received very positive metallurgical test results for the Project, especially in the oxide and transitional gold-silver mineralization. Based on this positive disclosure, several of Integra’s larger shareholders have indicated a specific desire to have the Company immediately increase our exploration drilling on the Project through the addition of 2 to 3 drill rigs. The Company’s exploration team has outlined a series of high priority gold-silver step-out targets designed to expand the existing large oxide and transitional gold-silver resource base immediately adjacent to the current resource limits. These targets, which also host geochemical anomalies, positive geophysical signatures and indications of historic underground mining in the late 1800’s, have never been explored through modern drilling. Integra’s exploration team is keen to drill several targets immediately, and most drill pads for this step-out drill program are permitted and ready to be tested through summer and autumn 2019.”

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration, including an additional 15,000m to 20,000m of drilling, as well as engineering expenditures and general corporate purposes.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the 1933 Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources is a development-stage Company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The primary focus of the Company is advancement of its DeLamar Project, consisting of the neighbouring DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in the heart of the historic Owyhee County mining district in south western Idaho. The first exploration program in over 25 years began on the DeLamar Project in 2018, with more than 30,000 meters drilled to date. The management team comprises the former executive team from Integra Gold Corp.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the conduct of, and completion of, the Offering, use of proceeds and future drilling. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to completion of the Offering, obtaining regulatory approvals for the Offering, the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

