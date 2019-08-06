Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Announces 10 for 1 Consolidation

Toronto, August 6, 2019 - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

Conan Taylor, President of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp., states: "In order to enhance the Company's ability to raise Institutional Capital and enhance its project opportunities, the company will consolidate its stock on a 10 for 1 new basis. The company is currently limited by its cash resources and its ability to raise equity."

The Consolidation will need to be approved by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders at the next annual general and special shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") in person or by proxy, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gold Rush is focused on identifying economic gold mineralization. Gold Rush is working with a highly experienced technical mining team, as recently announced, to identify, evaluate and develop specific gold opportunities.

Conan Taylor

President

1-877-497-0528

