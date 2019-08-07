Arizona Metals Corp., Formerly Ring the Bell Capital Corp., Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange on August 7, 2019 Under the Symbol "AMC"

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV: AMC) (the “Corporation” or “AMC”), formerly Ring the Bell Capital Corp. (TSXV:RTB.P), is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has issued its final bulletin (the “Final Bulletin”) in connection with the completion of the Corporation’s “Qualifying Transaction” (as such term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) (the “Qualifying Transaction”), which was completed on August 1, 2019. Pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation completed a three cornered amalgamation with 11459040 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, and Croesus Gold Corp.



As set out in the Final Bulletin, trading in the common shares of the Corporation will commence at market open on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, under the new trading symbol “AMC”.

For further details with respect to the Qualifying Transaction, please see the filing statement (the “Filing Statement”) of the Corporation dated July 19, 2019 prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. A copy of the Filing Statement has been filed under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Arizona Metals Corp.

AMC is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario. AMC owns 100% of approximately 351 acres of patented and unpatented claims covering and surrounding the past-producing Kay mine (“Kay Mine”), located in Yavapai County, Arizona, approximately 50 miles north of Phoenix. The Kay Mine claims are not subject to any royalties. The Kay Mine property hosts an historic resource estimate, defined by Exxon Minerals (Fellows, 1982) of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55g/t silver. Exxon used a copper equivalent cut-off grade of 2%. The historic estimate was defined from a depth of approximately 100m to 900m, and based on approximately 103 underground drill holes on 12 levels, thousands of underground samples, and approximately 7,500m in surface drilling. AMC has planned an initial drill program of approximately 5,000m. The 1982 estimate by Exxon did not use CIM categories. AMC’s QP has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current resource, and AMC is not treating the historic estimate as a current resource. In March 2019, AMC staked an additional 1,000 acres of BLM claims contiguous with the recently acquired Kay Mine claims. AMC also completed a helicopter VTEM survey totaling 102 line kilometres covering the acquired and staked claims.

AMC also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Gold Project, which is composed of 222 BLM claims with dimensions of approximately 4km x 6km, and hosts an historic resource “containing about 1.5 million ounces gold and 25 million ounces of silver in a volume of about 100 million tons” (Dausinger, 1983). This estimate was based on work by Westworld Resources (1981-1983) which totaled 2,500 feet of drilling in 10 holes to a maximum depth of only 76m. The historic estimate was not defined using CIM categories. AMC’s QP (as defined below) has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current resource, and AMC is not treating the historic estimate as a current resource. Additional drilling totaling 4,400m was completed by Riverside Resources and Choice Gold between 2009 and 2012, and a Titan-24 geophysical survey was also undertaken during this period. The average drill hole spacing at Sugarloaf is 150m and AMC estimates an initial drill program of at least 10,000m will be required. AMC’s QP has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current resource, and the Corporation is not treating the historic estimate as a current resource.

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by David S. Smith, CPG, who is a Qualified Person (“QP”) under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

