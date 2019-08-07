Ximen Mining Corp Provides Update on Kenville Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, August 07, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the “Company” or “Ximen”) provides the following update on its 100% owned Kenville Gold Mine project in Nelson, BC.

The main focus of activities is currently on updating the permits for underground operations to allow the exploration decline and planned diamond drilling program to proceed.

An introductory meeting was held with the BC Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Environment in Cranbrook on Tuesday, July 23rd. The meeting with went well, with everyone being very helpful and all having a positive attitude toward the project. Additional work will be required which can be addressed in-house and with consultants.

A Project Description was provided to the Ministry on July 30, from which detailed information requirements will be determined.

Environmental work was initiated with a consultant to update the baseline flora, fauna and water quality information. A suite of water samples was collected and analyzed to demonstrate close comparison of current water quality with that of previous baseline information. The information accompanied a preliminary application for water discharge that was submitted to the Ministry of Environment. The mine currently discharges about 100 imperial gallons of water daily. An acid rock drainage and metal leaching prediction and control plan are also required.

Nelson Power proposed a temporary 3-phase installation that will allow up to 400 hp motors. That will allow time for them to finalize their power study and install a larger service. The temporary service will be more than enough to run the new 74 horsepower ventilation fan acquired in 2014, which is capable of suppling 23,000 cfm at a line drive distance of 1200 metres.

Preliminary work was also done site-wide to clear roads, ditches and remove trees overhanging powerlines and buildings. Site preparation of the portal and cap magazine areas was also done. Scrap metal has been piled and will be collected for transport off-site. A small loader and mini-excavator were mobilized to the site for this work.

A commercial water license was secured for the main portal discharge, as per 2016 requirements.

A survey with profiles of existing waste rock dumps will be completed next and provided to the Ministry of Mines.

Photo of sites prepared for cap and powder magazines (August 5, 2019).



Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia and The Amelia Gold Mine in the center of the McKinney Gold Camp.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

