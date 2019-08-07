Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced second quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Silver production of 3.0 million ounces and gold production of 60,768 ounces.

Increasing annual silver production estimate Company-wide to 11.7 million ounces due to higher grades at Greens Creek.

Total annual gold production estimate Company-wide unchanged at 274,000 ounces.

Sales of $134.2 million.

Adjusted net loss applicable to common shareholders of $36.4 million, or $0.07 per share. 1

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million and net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 3.9x. 2,3

Cash and cash equivalents of $9 million, with a draw on the revolving line of credit of $52 million, at June 30, 2019.

Amended revolving credit agreement to allow higher net debt/EBITDA ratios through the second quarter of 2020.

Locked in minimum average prices of $1,400 per gold ounce and $15.13 per silver ounce by acquiring put options through the first quarter of 2020, while allowing full participation in potentially higher prices.

"Our financial performance in the second quarter was impacted by several items, including lower by-product credits and the timing of lead shipments at Greens Creek, and higher depreciation expense, which more than offset the positive impact of higher grades at Greens Creek," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. "Silver production at Greens Creek continued to be strong due to higher grades, so we are increasing our estimates for silver production for the year. Casa Berardi per-ounce costs were higher due to lower production, which should improve in the second half of the year with changes made to the mill and expected higher grades. We were reminded of the strong exploration potential of Casa Berardi and San Sebastian this quarter with high-grade intersections underground in the East Mine at Casa and an expanding oxide discovery at El Toro at San Sebastian. Changes were made in June at the Nevada operations, so they did not have much impact on the financial results for the second quarter but should help improve the cash flow in the second half of the year."

Mr. Baker continued, "We have taken several steps in anticipation of refinancing our senior notes, due in 21 months. First, we bought put options that assure us of the minimum prices for the next few quarters that we receive for gold and silver. Next, we amended certain terms of our revolving credit agreement to improve availability to borrow funds. Finally, we have reduced expenditures, so we expect to be free cash flow positive in the third quarter and even more in the fourth quarter, enough to have no net revolver debt at year end. All of this should improve our debt to EBITDA profile heading into 2020."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended HIGHLIGHTS June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 FINANCIAL DATA Sales (000) $ 134,172 $ 147,259 $ 286,789 $ 286,968 Gross (loss) profit (000) $ (20,243 ) $ 35,002 $ (16,799 ) $ 73,788 (Loss) income (loss) applicable to common shareholders (000) $ (46,670 ) $ 11,936 $ (72,341 ) $ 20,038 Basic and diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 Net (loss) income (000) $ (46,532 ) $ 12,074 $ (72,065 ) $ 20,314 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (000) $ (11,317 ) $ 30,635 $ 8,713 $ 47,018

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter 2019 was $46.7 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income applicable to common shareholders of $11.9 million, or $0.03 per share, for the same period in 2018. The second quarter result was mainly due to the following items:

Gross loss in Nevada was $20.2 million, which includes $17.8 million in depreciation expense, due to higher costs and lower grades and recoveries. At Greens Creek, gross profit was $17.1 million lower, primarily due to pricing. While at Casa Berardi, gross profit was lower by $14.1 million as a result of 8,353 fewer gold ounces sold, than in the second quarter of 2018, due primarily to mill maintenance activities.

Gain on metals derivative contracts of $3.8 million, compared to a gain of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Loss of $4.6 million on the sale of Hecla’s interest in the Fayolle property in Quebec.

Net foreign exchange loss of $4.4 million compared to a gain of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash used by operating activities was $11.3 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, with the decrease mainly due to lower gross profit and timing of working capital changes.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.9 million compared to $57.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, with the decrease mainly due to lower margins at Casa Berardi, negative results at our Nevada operations, and lower silver and base metals prices at Greens Creek.

Capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest) at the operations totaled $38.9 million for the second quarter compared to $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, with the increase primarily due to the addition of the Nevada operations. Greens Creek and Casa Berardi expenditures decreased by $5.5 million and $0.4 million. Expenditures at Nevada operations, Casa Berardi, Greens Creek, San Sebastian and Lucky Friday were $17.3 million, $9.4 million, $8.7 million, $2.1 million, and $1.5 million respectively.

Metals Prices

The average realized silver price in the second quarter was $15.01 per ounce, 10% lower than the $16.61 in the second quarter of 2018. Average realized lead and zinc prices decreased 26% and 9%, respectively, while the average gold price increased 2%.

Metals Forward Sales Contracts

The following table summarizes the quantities of metals committed under financially settled forward sales contracts at June 30, 2019:

Ounces/Pounds Under Contract

(in thousands) Average Price per Ounce/Pound Silver Gold Zinc Lead Silver Gold Zinc Lead Contracts on forecasted sales Forward contracts 2019 settlements — — 25,629 1,653 N/A N/A $ 1.25 $ 0.96 2020 settlements — — 12,125 1,102 N/A N/A $ 1.27 $ 0.96 2021 settlements — — N/A N/A 2022 settlements — — — N/A N/A N/A

The forward contracts represent 14% of the forecasted payable zinc production for the 36-month period ended June 30, 2022 at an average price of $1.25 per pound and 3% of the forecasted payable lead production for the same period at an average price of $0.96 per pound.

Setting A Short-term Floor for Silver and Gold Prices

The Company has bought put option contracts in an amount approximating the expected silver and gold sales through a portion of 2020, setting a minimum average price of $1,400 per gold ounce and $15.13 per silver ounce. Buying a put option sets a floor on the price the Company expects to receive on substantially all of its projected near-term production while maintaining exposure to the upside, other than the transaction costs. This gives the Company confidence in the minimum prices it will receive.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Overview

The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 PRODUCTION SUMMARY Silver - Ounces produced 3,018,765 2,596,423 5,941,896 5,130,518 Payable ounces sold 2,418,586 2,313,753 5,316,669 4,405,217 Gold - Ounces produced 60,768 60,313 120,789 118,121 Payable ounces sold 59,127 59,643 120,063 114,482 Lead - Tons produced 5,515 5,522 11,299 11,149 Payable tons sold 3,963 4,745 8,811 8,613 Zinc - Tons produced 13,315 14,299 27,259 29,510 Payable tons sold 9,823 10,686 19,356 20,790

The following tables provide a summary of the final production, cost of sales, cash cost, after by?product credits, per silver and gold ounce, and AISC, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, with comparisons to the prior year period:

Second Quarter Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Operations June 30, 2019 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 3,018,765 60,768 2,372,270 13,257 127,147 463,735 3,547 31,270 6,164 12,694 49,449 Increase/(decrease) 422,342 455 372,479 (462 ) 102,460 (95,912 ) (325 ) (11,452 ) (6,134 ) 12,694 49,449 Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (000) $ 61,744 $ 92,671 $ 45,650 $ — $ 4,951 $ 11,143 $ — $ 55,152 $ — $ 37,519 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 1,182 $ 40,976 $ (2,092 ) N/A $ 3,207 $ 67 N/A $ 3,457 N/A $ 37,519 N/A Cash costs, after by-product credits,

per silver or gold ounce 4, 6 $ 3.50 $ 1,151 $ 2.38 $ — $ — $ 9.22 $ — $ 1,101 $ — $ 1,274 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 4.07 $ 376 $ 5.85 N/A $ — $ — N/A $ 326 N/A $ 1,274 N/A AISC, after by-product credits per silver or gold ounce5 $ 11.16 $ 1,700 $ 6.37 $ — $ — $ 15.50 $ — $ 1,437 $ — $ 2,347 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ (0.24 ) $ 661 $ 1.94 N/A $ — $ (1.65 ) N/A $ 398 N/A $ 2,347 N/A

Six Months Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Operations June 30, 2019 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 5,941,896 120,789 4,605,017 27,585 300,774 904,814 7,077 63,069 14,404 23,058 116,887 Increase/(decrease) 811,378 2,668 691,994 748 176,307 (167,025 ) (1,308 ) (19,830 ) (6,785 ) 23,058 116,887 Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (000) $ 130,389 $ 173,199 $ 99,762 $ — $ 7,132 $ 23,495 $ — $ 104,233 $ — $ 68,966 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 18,091 $ 72,317 $ 10,160 N/A $ 1,288 $ 6,643 N/A $ 3,351 N/A $ 68,966 N/A Cash costs, after by-product credits,

per silver or gold ounce 4, 6 $ 2.90 $ 1,213 $ 1.46 $ — $ — $ 10.20 $ — $ 1,107 $ — $ 1,502 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 4.82 $ 413 $ 5.68 N/A $ — $ 4.20 N/A $ 307 N/A $ 1,502 N/A AISC, after by-product credits per silver or gold ounce5 $ 10.29 $ 1,729 $ 4.85 $ — $ — $ 16.02 $ — $ 1,387 $ — $ 2,666 $ — Increase/(decrease) $ 1.68 $ 667 $ 2.29 N/A $ — $ 3.02 N/A $ 325 N/A $ 2,666 N/A

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

At the Greens Creek mine, 2.4 million ounces of silver and 13,257 ounces of gold were produced, compared to 2.0 million ounces and 13,719 ounces, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. Silver production was the most in the last three years, and the increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 was due to higher grades. The mill operated at an average of 2,301 tons per day (tpd), which was slightly higher than the second quarter of 2018.

The cost of sales was $45.7 million, and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce, was $2.38, compared to $47.7 million and $(3.47), respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.4 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $6.37 per silver ounce compared to $4.43 in the second quarter of 2018.5 The increased silver production means there is less by-product credit to apply to each ounce of silver so the cost per ounce after by-products is higher. The per ounce silver costs were higher primarily due to lower by-product metal prices and production, partially offset by higher silver production.

Production in the second half is expected to be similar to the first half, and to be spread fairly evenly between the third and fourth quarters, but due to shipment schedules the cash flow should mostly be in the fourth quarter.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

At the Casa Berardi mine, 31,270 ounces of gold were produced, including 6,685 ounces from the East Mine Crown Pillar (EMCP) pit, compared to 42,722 ounces in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease is primarily due to lower ore grades, and lower mill recovery as a result of planned adjustments to a number of mill components to accommodate a higher throughput and the requirement for a new carbon in leach (CIL) drive train, which was installed in May. The shortfall in production in the first half of the year is expected to be made up over the remainder of the year with the introduction of a pre-crush system and projected higher grades. The mill operated at an average of 3,820 tpd, which was slightly lower than the second quarter of 2018.

The cost of sales was $55.2 million and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce was $1,101, compared to $51.7 million and $775, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018.4,6 The increase in cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is mainly due lower gold production. Lower production, partially offset by lower capital spending, resulted in higher AISC, after by-product credits, of $1,437 per gold ounce, compared to $1,039 in the second quarter of 2018.5

Production and cash flow from Casa Berardi are expected to be higher in second half of the year, with the greater impact in the fourth quarter.

San Sebastian - Mexico

At the San Sebastian mine, 463,735 ounces of silver and 3,547 ounces of gold were produced, compared to 559,647 ounces and 3,872 ounces, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. The decreases were due to lower grades, as expected, upon transitioning to increased throughput coming from underground material, versus higher-grade open pit material. The mill operated at an average of 504 tpd, which was 21% higher than the second quarter of 2018.

The cost of sales was $11.1 million and the cash cost, after by-product credits, was $9.22 per silver ounce, compared to $11.1 million and $9.79, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. The cash cost, after by-product credits, decreased due to lower mining costs and higher by-product credits on a per-ounce basis. The AISC, after by-product credits, was $15.50 per silver ounce compared to $17.15 in the second quarter of 2018 with the variance due to the same factors along with lower capital and exploration spending.5

Production is expected to remain consistent with the first half of the year but with the cash flow weighted to the fourth quarter. A review of sulfide ore continues, including a bulk sample to test the capabilities of the third-party plant and the suitability of long-hole stoping for the ore body, with results expected by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nevada Operations (acquired on July 20, 2018)

For the Nevada operations, 12,694 ounces of gold and 49,449 ounces of silver were produced. During the second quarter, a review of the Nevada operations was conducted and changes made. The mining contractor has been demobilized, and the decision made to mine only currently developed material at Fire Creek and to suspend production and development at Hollister. Mining at Midas is expected to continue through the end of the third quarter. Some surface exploration drilling and hydrology studies are still planned to gather information on the deposits to aid future development programs. Additional changes could also be taken with the goal of turning it into a positive cash flowing unit.

Third-party ore processing arrangements are also being pursued with the goal of reducing transportation and milling costs. This could include mills that can process ore that is considered refractory. With water discharge from Fire Creek higher than it was a year ago, work is underway to increase discharge permits, expected to be obtained in the near future and increase non-consumptive water rights, expected within approximately one year. These changes, combined with changing how the water is treated, are important steps towards addressing the increase in water inflow expected when the mine expands north and southwards.

Production and cash flow at the Nevada operations are expected to be higher in the second half of the year, particularly in the fourth quarter as a result of the reduction in development spending.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

At the Lucky Friday Mine, 127,147 ounces of silver was produced compared to 24,687 ounces in the second quarter of 2018 mainly due to a shift in focus from development to production by the salaried staff. The higher level of production is helping to defray costs associated with the strike at Lucky Friday. Cost of sales was $5.0 million compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, mainly the result of increased production.

The Remote Vein Miner (RVM) is fully fabricated. It is expected to begin operating at EPIROC's test mine in Sweden by the end of the summer, with delivery to Lucky Friday expected in the second quarter of 2020.

EXPLORATION

Exploration (including corporate development) expenses for the second quarter were $4.3 million, a decrease of $3.5 million compared to the prior year period.

A complete summary of exploration for the second quarter can be found in the exploration news release entitled "Hecla Reports New High-Grade at Casa Berardi and Expanding Near-Surface Oxide Resource at San Sebastian" issued on August 6, 2019.

PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Pre-development spending was $0.8 million for the quarter, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, principally to advance the permitting of Rock Creek and Montanore.

2019 ESTIMATES7

2019 Production Outlook

Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Previous (if revised) Current Previous (if revised) Current Previous (if revised) Current Previous (if revised) Current Greens Creek 7.7 9.0 50 52 24.0 27.0 305 278 Lucky Friday 0.2 0.5 N/A N/A 0.2 1.3 N/A N/A San Sebastian 2.0 2.0 14 14 3.0 3.0 40 40 Casa Berardi N/A N/A 150 146 11.7 12.7 150 146 Nevada Operations 0.1 0.2 60 62 4.9 5.5 63 64 Total 10.0 11.7 274 274 43.8 49.5 558 528

2019 Cost Outlook

Costs of Sales (million) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce2,5 AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce3 Previous (if revised) Current Previous (if revised) Current Previous (if revised) Current Greens Creek $202 $202 $0 $2.25 $5.50 $7.50 Lucky Friday N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A San Sebastian $41 $46 $9.00 $9.00 $12.00 $13.00 Total Silver $243 $248 $1.10 $3.25 $11.00 $12.50 Casa Berardi $210 $210 $850 $950 $1,150 $1,250 Nevada Operations $105 $147 $1,200 $1,300 $1,700 $1,600 Total Gold $315 $357 $950 $1,100 $1,325 $1,425

2019 Capital and Exploration Outlook

Previous (if revised) Current 2019E Capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest) $138 million $138 million 2019E Exploration expenditures (includes Corporate Development) $16 million $15 million 2019E Pre-development expenditures $2.5 million $2.5 million 2019E Research and Development expenditures $1 million $1 million

DIVIDENDS

Common

The Board of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, payable on or about September 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2019. The realized silver price was $15.01 in the second quarter and therefore did not satisfy the criteria for a larger dividend under the Company's dividend policy.

Preferred

The Board of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Hecla today announced changes to its senior leadership structure.

Mr. Lauren Roberts joins the Company as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. A mining engineer with over 30 years’ experience in the industry, Mr. Roberts has held progressively more senior roles at Kinross since joining them in 2004, ending as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He previously worked for Hecla from 1989 to 1997 and then spent seven years at Barrick before joining Kinross.

Mr. Larry Radford, formerly Hecla’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, transitions to the temporary role of Chief Technical Officer. He will assist with the transition of responsibilities to Lauren and lead the Technical Services and Project Development teams.

Mr. Dean McDonald, Senior Vice President, Exploration, is retiring. Since joining Hecla in 2006, Dean has been instrumental in the Company achieving record silver reserves in 10 of the past 11 years and strong growth in gold reserves. Dean’s role will be divided between Keith Blair, who becomes Chief Geologist, and Kurt Allen, who becomes Director of Exploration.

“Lauren Roberts has held key leadership roles at Kinross, and I am excited that he has elected to return to Hecla,” said Mr. Baker. “I want to thank Dean for his significant contributions to Hecla over the past 13 years and wish him well in his retirement. I want to thank Larry for enabling a smooth transition, and I also want to congratulate Keith on becoming Chief Geologist and Kurt on becoming Director of Exploration.”

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-855-760-8158 or for international dialing 1-720-634-2922. The participant passcode is HECLA. Hecla's live and archived webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors or via Thomson StreetEvents Network.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Mexico and is a gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in seven world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Adjusted net (loss) income applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net (loss) income applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net (loss) income is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, or cash (used in) provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, or cash (used in) provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(3) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(4) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the second quarters and first halves of 2019 and 2018, as production was limited due to the strike and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

(5) All in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the second quarters and first halves of 2019 and 2018, as production was limited due to the strike and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(6) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is only applicable to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations production. Gold produced from Greens Creek and San Sebastian is treated as a by-product credit against the silver cash cost.

Other

(7) Expectations for 2019 includes silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and Lucky Friday converted using Au $1,400/oz, Ag $16.00/oz, Zn $1.10/lb, and Pb $0.90/lb. Prices formerly used were Au $1,250/oz, Ag $16.00/oz, Zn $1.25/lb, and Pb $1.00/lb.

Numbers may be rounded.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation: (i) estimates of future production, sales and cash flows; (ii) successful operation of the Nevada operations and its impact on Hecla's operations and results; (iii) expectations regarding the development, growth potential, financial performance of the Company’s projects; (iv) the Company’s mineral reserves and resources; (v) continued access to borrowings under the revolving credit agreement; (vi) minimum expected prices on the Company’s projected silver and gold production through the first quarter of 2020; (vii) expected gold and silver production in the second half of the year, including the fourth quarter, (viii) the effectiveness of steps taken by the Company to lessen its risks; (ix) the level of borrowings under the revolving credit agreement at the end of 2019; and (x) impact of metals prices on costs and cash flows. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD and USD/MXN, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances, (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto, and (xvii) the Company's plans for refinancing its high yield notes proceeding as expected.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments, including put option contracts; (x) our plans for improvements at our Nevada operations, including at Fire Creek, are not successful; (xi) our estimates for the third and fourth quarter results are inaccurate; (xii) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; (xiii) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver, and (xiv) we are unable to refinance the maturing high yield notes. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2018 Form 10-K, filed on February 22, 2019, and Form 10-Q filed on each of May 9, and August 7, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Dean McDonald, PhD. P.Geo., Senior Vice President - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine, Juneau, Alaska, USA” effective date March 28, 2013, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report on the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” effective date April 2, 2014, for the Casa Berardi Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date March 31, 2014 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Also included in these three technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The current Casa Berardi drill program was performed on core sawed in half and included the insertion of blanks and standards of variable grade in every 24 core samples. Standards were generally provided by Analytical Solutions Ltd and prepared in 30-gram bags. Samples were sent to the Swastika Laboratories in Swastika, Ontario, a registered accredited laboratory, where they were dried, crushed, and split for gold analysis. Analysis for gold was completed by fire assay with AA finish. Gold over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Data received from the lab were subject to validation using in-built program triggers to identify outside limit blank or standard assays that require re-analysis. Over 5% of the original pulps and rejects are sent for re-assay to ALS Chemex in Val d’Or for quality control.

Dr. McDonald reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to the Casa Berardi mine. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Sales of products $ 134,172 $ 147,259 $ 286,789 $ 286,968 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 104,938 80,440 215,324 153,309 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,477 31,817 88,264 59,871 154,415 112,257 303,588 213,180 Gross (loss) profit (20,243 ) 35,002 (16,799 ) 73,788 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 8,918 9,787 18,877 17,522 Exploration 4,346 7,838 8,748 15,198 Pre-development 798 1,415 1,654 2,420 Research and development 158 2,337 561 3,773 Other operating expense 657 674 1,244 1,319 Loss (gain) on disposition or impairment of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 4,642 (36 ) 4,642 (166 ) Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,052 1,420 1,622 2,682 Suspension-related costs 2,266 6,801 5,044 11,818 Acquisition costs 397 1,010 410 3,517 23,234 31,246 42,802 58,083 (Loss) income from operations (43,477 ) 3,756 (59,601 ) 15,705 Other income (expense): Unrealized loss on investments (1,129 ) (564 ) (1,033 ) (254 ) Gain on derivative contracts 3,798 16,804 1,999 20,811 Other (expense) income (1,187 ) 108 (2,311 ) 52 Net foreign exchange gain (loss) (4,381 ) 2,476 (7,514 ) 5,068 Interest expense (11,335 ) (10,079 ) (22,000 ) (19,873 ) (14,234 ) 8,745 (30,859 ) 5,804 (Loss) Income before income taxes (57,711 ) 12,501 (90,460 ) 21,509 Income tax benefit (provision) 11,179 (427 ) 18,395 (1,195 ) Net (loss) income (46,532 ) 12,074 (72,065 ) 20,314 Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (276 ) (276 ) (Loss) Income applicable to common shareholders $ (46,670 ) $ 11,936 $ (72,341 ) $ 20,038 Basic and diluted (loss) income per common share after preferred dividends $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 486,065 400,619 484,438 399,972 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 486,065 403,610 484,438 402,873

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,434 $ 27,389 Accounts receivable: Trade 6,877 4,184 Taxes 25,326 14,191 Other, net 7,367 7,443 Inventories 80,602 87,533 Prepaid taxes 288 12,231 Other current assets 15,524 11,179 Total current assets 145,418 164,150 Non-current investments 5,815 6,583 Non-current restricted cash and investments 1,025 1,025 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,485,869 2,520,004 Operating lease right-of-use asset 19,019 — Non-current deferred income taxes 3,395 1,987 Other non-current assets and deferred charges 10,172 10,195 Total assets $ 2,670,713 $ 2,703,944 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 69,336 $ 77,861 Accrued payroll and related benefits 21,357 30,034 Accrued taxes 1,434 7,727 Current portion of finance leases 5,392 5,264 Current portion of operating leases 6,628 — Other current liabilities 6,882 11,898 Current portion of accrued reclamation and closure costs 6,824 3,410 Total current liabilities 117,853 136,194 Non-current finance leases 8,013 7,871 Non-current operating leases 12,410 — Accrued reclamation and closure costs 103,782 104,979 Long-term debt 586,667 532,799 Non-current deferred tax liability 148,338 173,537 Non-current pension liability 48,448 47,711 Other non-current liabilities 5,974 9,890 Total liabilities 1,031,485 1,012,981 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 123,701 121,956 Capital surplus 1,895,617 1,880,481 Accumulated deficit (323,079 ) (248,308 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,670 ) (42,469 ) Treasury stock (22,380 ) (20,736 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,639,228 1,690,963 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,670,713 $ 2,703,944 Common shares outstanding 488,870 399,176

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (72,065 ) $ 20,314 Non-cash elements included in net (loss) income: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 90,821 62,852 Unrealized loss on investments 1,033 254 Adjustment of inventory to market value 1,399 — Gain on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 4,642 (166 ) Provision for reclamation and closure costs 3,209 2,640 Stock compensation 3,552 2,441 Deferred income taxes (22,585 ) (2,977 ) Amortization of loan origination fees 1,252 898 Gain on derivative contracts (6,101 ) (30,236 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 12,217 (5,348 ) Other non-cash items, net 3 (35 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,772 ) 2,471 Inventories (147 ) (6,865 ) Other current and non-current assets 16,784 (2,507 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (12,085 ) 8,701 Accrued payroll and related benefits 1,660 (337 ) Accrued taxes (6,452 ) (672 ) Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities 4,348 (4,410 ) Cash provided by operating activities 8,713 47,018 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (71,245 ) (43,304 ) Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment 25 463 Purchases of investments (107 ) (31,682 ) Maturities of investments — 59,336 Net cash used in investing activities (71,327 ) (15,187 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of treasury shares (1,644 ) (2,694 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (2,430 ) (2,000 ) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders (276 ) (276 ) Credit availability and debt issuance fees paid (46 ) (3 ) Payments on debt (118,000 ) — Borrowings on debt 170,000 31,024 Repayments of finance leases (3,377 ) (3,762 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 44,227 22,289 Effect of exchange rates on cash 432 (532 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,955 ) 53,588 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,414 187,139 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,459 $ 240,727

HECLA MINING COMPANY Production Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GREENS CREEK UNIT Tons of ore milled 209,370 208,409 416,195 419,839 Mining cost per ton of ore $ 80.41 $ 69.83 $ 79.62 $ 69.41 Milling cost per ton of ore $ 35.10 $ 33.59 $ 35.48 $ 33.11 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 14.36 12.46 13.91 12.08 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.092 0.100 0.095 0.097 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.75 3.17 2.79 3.06 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 6.82 7.84 7.07 7.95 Silver produced (oz.) 2,372,270 1,999,791 4,605,017 3,913,023 Gold produced (oz.) 13,257 13,719 27,585 26,837 Lead produced (tons) 4,628 5,305 9,410 10,326 Zinc produced (tons) 12,739 14,179 26,257 28,978 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 2.38 $ (3.47 ) $ 1.46 $ (4.22 ) AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 6.37 $ 4.43 $ 4.85 $ 2.56 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 8,665 $ 14,183 $ 13,977 $ 23,665 LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT Tons of ore milled 13,697 3,447 27,500 13,006 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 10.12 10.63 11.73 10.98 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 7.19 7.28 7.58 7.01 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 5.03 3.43 4.28 4.43 Silver produced (oz.) 127,147 24,687 300,774 124,467 Lead produced (tons) 887 217 1,889 823 Zinc produced (tons) 576 120 1,002 532 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ — $ — $ — — AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ — $ — $ — $ — Capital additions (in thousands) $ 1,481 $ 1,061 $ 3,207 $ 2,049

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 CASA BERARDI UNIT Tons of ore milled - underground 200,148 184,373 389,504 375,706 Tons of ore milled - surface pit 147,448 165,564 287,850 322,780 Tons of ore milled - total 347,596 349,937 677,347 698,486 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 1,862,402 1,961,171 4,022,525 3,637,605 Mining cost per ton of ore - underground $ 94.16 $ 106.75 $ 101.89 $ 106.28 Mining cost per ton - combined $ 76.35 $ 73.61 $ 81.11 $ 75.28 Mining cost per ton of ore and waste - surface tons mined $ 4.13 $ 3.10 $ 3.96 $ 3.48 Milling cost per ton of ore $ 18.28 $ 16.71 $ 17.06 $ 16.34 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.16 0.209 0.16 0.195 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.05 0.062 0.05 0.07 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.11 0.14 0.12 0.137 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.02 0.04 0.03 0.03 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 24,585 33,743 49,848 63,265 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 6,685 8,979 13,221 19,634 Gold produced (oz.) - total 31,270 42,722 63,069 82,899 Silver produced (oz.) 6,164 12,298 14,404 21,189 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 1,101 $ 775 $ 1,107 $ 800 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 1,437 $ 1,039 $ 1,387 $ 1,062 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 9,442 $ 9,809 $ 15,121 $ 18,876 SAN SEBASTIAN Tons of ore milled 45,869 37,780 90,344 72,177 Mining cost per ton of ore $ 108.25 $ 180.12 $ 116.79 $ 149.14 Milling cost per ton of ore $ 61.43 $ 65.46 $ 61.81 $ 66.25 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.03 15.93 10.99 16.01 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.092 0.115 0.093 0.127 Silver produced (oz.) 463,735 559,647 904,814 1,071,839 Gold produced (oz.) 3,547 3,872 7,077 8,385 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 9.22 $ 9.79 $ 10.20 $ 6.46 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce 1 $ 15.50 $ 17.15 $ 16.02 $ 12.95 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 2,084 $ 1,680 $ 3,980 $ 2,110 NEVADA OPERATIONS Tons of ore milled 58,417 99,782 Mining cost per ton of ore $ 129.75 $ 164.08 Milling cost per ton of ore $ 75.44 $ 90.74 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.259 0.276 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 1.63 1.99 Gold produced (oz.) 12,694 — 23,058 — Silver produced (oz.) 49,449 — 116,887 — Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 1,274 $ — $ 1,502 $ — AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce 1 $ 2,347 $ — $ 2,666 $ — Capital additions (in thousands) $ 17,269 $ — $ 39,074 $ —

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits, per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and for estimated result for the full-year of 2018.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce are measures developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute and the World Gold Council) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measures of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare our performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison to other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, reclamation, exploration, and pre-development. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that our reporting of these non-GAAP measures are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

The Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and combined gold properties information below reports Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, its primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other three units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the gold metrics for Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 45,650 4,951 $ 11,143 $ 61,744 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (10,850 ) (422 ) (1,848 ) (13,120 ) Treatment costs 10,964 524 238 11,726 Change in product inventory 4,577 (641 ) (190 ) 3,746 Reclamation and other costs (933 ) — (422 ) (1,355 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (4,412 ) — (4,412 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 49,408 — 8,921 58,329 Reclamation and other costs 738 123 861 Exploration 79 1,483 497 2,059 Sustaining capital 8,665 1,308 12 9,985 General and administrative 8,918 8,918 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 58,890 — 11,835 80,152 By-product credits: Zinc (22,221 ) — (22,221 ) Gold (15,350 ) — (4,645 ) (19,995 ) Lead (6,198 ) — (6,198 ) Silver Total By-product credits (43,769 ) — (4,645 ) (48,414 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 5,639 $ — $ 4,276 $ 9,915 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 15,121 $ — $ 7,190 $ 31,738 Divided by ounces produced 2,372 — 464 2,836 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.83 $ — $ 19.23 $ 20.57 By-product credits per ounce (18.45 ) — (10.01 ) (17.07 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.38 $ — $ 9.22 $ 3.50 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.82 $ — $ 25.51 $ 28.23 By-product credits per ounce (18.45 ) — (10.01 ) (17.07 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 6.37 $ — $ 15.50 $ 11.16

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 55,152 $ 37,519 $ 92,671 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (18,561 ) (17,796 ) (36,357 ) Treatment costs 427 36 463 Change in product inventory (2,367 ) (1,969 ) (4,336 ) Reclamation and other costs (128 ) (885 ) (1,013 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 34,523 16,905 51,428 Reclamation and other costs 127 378 505 Exploration 941 698 1,639 Sustaining capital 9,431 12,553 21,984 General and administrative — AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 45,022 30,534 75,556 By-product credits: Silver (91 ) (739 ) (830 ) Total By-product credits (91 ) (739 ) (830 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 34,432 $ 16,166 $ 50,598 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 44,931 $ 29,795 $ 74,726 Divided by ounces produced 31 13 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,104.02 $ 1,331.73 $ 1,169.78 By-product credits per ounce (2.91 ) (58.22 ) (18.88 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,101.11 $ 1,273.51 $ 1,150.90 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,439.84 $ 2,405.38 $ 1,718.62 By-product credits per ounce (2.91 ) (58.22 ) (18.88 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,436.93 $ 2,347.16 $ 1,699.74

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 61,744 $ 92,671 $ 154,415 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (13,120 ) (36,357 ) (49,477 ) Treatment costs 11,726 463 12,189 Change in product inventory 3,746 (4,336 ) (590 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,355 ) (1,013 ) (2,368 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (4,412 ) — (4,412 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 58,329 51,428 109,757 Reclamation and other costs 861 505 1,366 Exploration 2,059 1,639 3,698 Sustaining capital 9,985 21,984 31,969 General and administrative 8,918 — 8,918 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 80,152 75,556 155,708 By-product credits: Zinc (22,221 ) — (22,221 ) Gold (19,995 ) — (19,995 ) Lead (6,198 ) — (6,198 ) Silver (830 ) (830 ) Total By-product credits (48,414 ) (830 ) (49,244 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 9,915 $ 50,598 $ 60,513 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 31,738 $ 74,726 $ 106,464 Divided by ounces produced 2,836 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.57 $ 1,169.78 By-product credits per ounce (17.07 ) (18.88 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 3.50 $ 1,150.90 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.23 $ 1,718.62 By-product credits per ounce (17.07 ) (18.88 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 11.16 $ 1,699.74

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi (Gold) Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 47,742 $ 1,744 $ 11,076 $ 60,562 $ 51,695 $ 112,257 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (11,813 ) (182 ) (1,107 ) (13,102 ) (18,715 ) (31,817 ) Treatment costs 9,481 55 116 9,652 559 10,211 Change in product inventory 321 (1,160 ) 769 (70 ) (78 ) (148 ) Reclamation and other costs (449 ) (58 ) (319 ) (826 ) (139 ) (965 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs — (399 ) — (399 ) — (399 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 45,282 — 10,535 55,817 33,322 89,139 Reclamation and other costs 850 — 103 953 140 1,093 Exploration 778 — 2,334 434 3,546 1,330 4,876 Sustaining capital 14,183 — 1,680 517 16,380 9,809 26,189 General and administrative 9,787 9,787 9,787 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 61,093 — 14,652 86,483 44,601 131,084 By-product credits: Zinc (27,492 ) — (27,492 ) (27,492 ) Gold (15,716 ) (5,057 ) (20,773 ) (20,773 ) Lead (9,022 ) — (9,022 ) (9,022 ) Silver (201 ) (201 ) Total By-product credits (52,230 ) — (5,057 ) (57,287 ) (201 ) (57,488 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (6,948 ) $ — $ 5,478 $ (1,470 ) $ 33,121 $ 31,651 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 8,863 $ — $ 9,595 $ 29,196 $ 44,400 $ 73,596 Divided by ounces produced 2,000 — 560 2,560 43 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.65 $ — $ 18.82 $ 21.81 $ 780 By-product credits per ounce (26.12 ) — (9.03 ) (22.38 ) (5 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (3.47 ) $ — $ 9.79 $ (0.57 ) $ 775 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 30.55 $ — $ 26.16 $ 33.78 $ 1,044 By-product credits per ounce (26.12 ) — (9.03 ) (22.38 ) (5 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.43 $ — $ 17.13 $ 11.40 $ 1,039

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 99,762 $ 7,132 $ 23,495 $ 130,389 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (23,220 ) (591 ) (3,608 ) (27,419 ) Treatment costs 21,316 1,334 369 23,019 Change in product inventory 712 842 (1,043 ) 511 Reclamation and other costs (1,347 ) — (735 ) (2,082 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (8,717 ) — (8,717 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 97,223 — 18,478 115,701 Reclamation and other costs 1,475 — 246 1,721 Exploration 160 — 3,200 938 4,298 Sustaining capital 13,977 — 1,814 73 15,864 General and administrative 18,877 18,877 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 112,835 — 23,738 156,461 By-product credits: Zinc (45,506 ) — (45,506 ) Gold (31,868 ) (9,247 ) (41,115 ) Lead (13,115 ) — (13,115 ) Silver Total By-product credits (90,489 ) — (9,247 ) (99,736 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 6,734 $ — $ 9,231 $ 15,965 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 22,346 $ — $ 14,491 $ 56,725 Divided by ounces produced 4,605 — 905 5,510 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.11 $ — $ 20.42 $ 21.00 By-product credits per ounce (19.65 ) — (10.22 ) (18.10 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.46 $ — $ 10.20 $ 2.90 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.50 $ — $ 26.24 $ 28.39 By-product credits per ounce (19.65 ) — (10.22 ) (18.10 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.85 $ — $ 16.02 $ 10.29

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 104,233 $ 68,966 $ 173,199 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (34,716 ) (26,129 ) (60,845 ) Treatment costs 869 74 943 Change in product inventory (99 ) (5,215 ) (5,314 ) Reclamation and other costs (257 ) (1,264 ) (1,521 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — — — Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 70,030 36,432 106,462 Reclamation and other costs 256 756 1,012 Exploration 2,287 816 3,103 Sustaining capital 15,123 25,260 40,383 General and administrative — AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 87,696 63,264 150,960 By-product credits: Zinc — Gold — Lead — Silver (217 ) (1,796 ) (2,013 ) Total By-product credits (217 ) (1,796 ) (2,013 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 69,813 $ 34,636 $ 104,449 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 87,479 $ 61,468 $ 148,947 Divided by ounces produced 63 23 86 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,110.33 $ 1,580.02 $ 1,236.10 By-product credits per ounce (3.40 ) (77.89 ) (23.37 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,106.93 $ 1,502.13 $ 1,212.73 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,390.45 $ 2,743.69 $ 1,752.76 By-product credits per ounce (3.40 ) (77.89 ) (23.37 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,387.05 $ 2,665.80 $ 1,729.39

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 130,389 $ 173,199 $ 303,588 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (27,419 ) (60,845 ) (88,264 ) Treatment costs 23,019 943 23,962 Change in product inventory 511 (5,314 ) (4,803 ) Reclamation and other costs (2,082 ) (1,521 ) (3,603 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (8,717 ) — (8,717 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 115,701 106,462 222,163 Reclamation and other costs 1,721 1,012 2,733 Exploration 4,298 3,103 7,401 Sustaining capital 15,864 40,383 56,247 General and administrative 18,877 — 18,877 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 156,461 150,960 307,421 By-product credits: Zinc (45,506 ) — (45,506 ) Gold (41,115 ) — (41,115 ) Lead (13,115 ) — (13,115 ) Silver (2,013 ) (2,013 ) Total By-product credits (99,736 ) (2,013 ) (101,749 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 15,965 $ 104,449 $ 120,414 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 56,725 $ 148,947 $ 205,672 Divided by ounces produced 5,510 86 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.00 $ 1,236.10 By-product credits per ounce (18.10 ) (23.37 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.90 $ 1,212.73 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.39 $ 1,752.76 By-product credits per ounce (18.10 ) (23.37 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.29 $ 1,729.39

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi (Gold) Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 89,602 $ 5,844 $ 16,852 $ 112,298 $ 100,882 $ 213,180 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (22,452 ) (803 ) (1,791 ) (25,046 ) (34,825 ) (59,871 ) Treatment costs 20,869 627 320 21,816 1,094 22,910 Change in product inventory 5,475 (2,182 ) 3,407 6,700 (179 ) 6,521 Reclamation and other costs (1,360 ) (103 ) (814 ) (2,277 ) (281 ) (2,558 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday cash costs — (3,383 ) — (3,383 ) — (3,383 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 92,134 — 17,974 110,108 66,691 176,799 Reclamation and other costs 1,699 — 209 1,908 283 2,191 Exploration 1,138 — 4,646 878 6,662 2,520 9,182 Sustaining capital 23,665 — 2,110 634 26,409 18,876 45,285 General and administrative 17,522 17,522 17,522 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 118,636 — 24,939 162,609 88,370 250,979 By-product credits: Zinc (59,634 ) — (59,634 ) (59,634 ) Gold (31,008 ) (11,055 ) (42,063 ) (42,063 ) Lead (17,996 ) — (17,996 ) (17,996 ) Silver (349 ) (349 ) Total By-product credits (108,638 ) — (11,055 ) (119,693 ) (349 ) (120,042 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (16,504 ) $ — $ 6,919 $ (9,585 ) $ 66,342 $ 56,757 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 9,998 $ — $ 13,884 $ 42,916 $ 88,021 $ 130,937 Divided by ounces produced 3,913 — 1,072 4,985 83 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.54 $ — $ 16.77 $ 22.09 $ 804 By-product credits per ounce (27.76 ) — (10.31 ) (24.01 ) (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (4.22 ) $ — $ 6.46 $ (1.92 ) $ 800 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 30.32 $ — $ 23.26 $ 32.62 $ 1,066 By-product credits per ounce (27.76 ) — (10.31 ) (24.01 ) (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.56 $ — $ 12.95 $ 8.61 $ 1,062

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi Nevada Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 202,000 $ 46,000 $ 248,000 $ 210,000 $ 147,000 $ 357,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (47,000 ) (10,000 ) (57,000 ) (77,000 ) (68,000 ) (145,000 ) Treatment costs 48,000 1,000 49,000 — — — Change in product inventory (1,000 ) — (1,000 ) 3,000 — 3,000 Reclamation and other costs 3,000 (1,000 ) 2,000 4,500 5,000 9,500 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 205,000 36,000 241,000 140,500 84,000 224,500 Reclamation and other costs 5,000 500 5,500 2,000 1,000 3,000 Exploration 1,000 4,000 2,500 7,500 4,000 1,500 5,500 Sustaining capital 45,000 4,500 2,500 52,000 40,000 18,000 58,000 General and administrative 35,000 35,000 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 256,000 45,000 341,000 186,500 104,500 291,000 By-product credits (186,000 ) (19,000 ) (205,000 ) (500 ) (3,000 ) (3,500 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 19,000 $ 17,000 $ 36,000 $ 140,000 $ 81,000 $ 221,000 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 70,000 $ 26,000 $ 136,000 $ 186,000 $ 101,500 $ 287,500 Divided by ounces produced 9,000 2,000 11,000 146 62 208 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.78 $ 18.00 $ 21.91 $ 962 $ 1,355 $ 1,079 By-product credits per ounce (20.67 ) (9.50 ) (18.64 ) (3 ) (48 ) (17 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 2.11 $ 8.50 $ 3.27 $ 959 $ 1,307 $ 1,062 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 28.44 $ 22.50 $ 31.00 $ 1,277 $ 1,685 $ 1,399 By-product credits per ounce (20.67 ) (9.50 ) (18.64 ) (3 ) (48 ) (17 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 7.77 $ 13.00 $ 12.36 $ 1,274 $ 1,637 $ 1,382

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Original Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi Nevada Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 202,000 $ 41,000 $ 243,000 $ 210,000 $ 105,000 $ 315,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (45,000 ) (4,000 ) (49,000 ) (80,000 ) (25,000 ) (105,000 ) Treatment costs 38,000 1,000 39,000 — — — Change in product inventory (1,000 ) — (1,000 ) (2,000 ) (1,000 ) (3,000 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (2,000 ) 1,000 (2,800 ) (1,800 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 193,000 37,000 230,000 129,000 76,200 205,200 Reclamation and other costs 1,000 1,000 2,000 1,000 850 1,850 Exploration 2,000 3,500 2,500 8,000 4,000 5,000 9,000 Sustaining capital 42,000 1,500 2,500 46,000 43,000 24,000 67,000 General and administrative 35,000 35,000 — — — AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 238,000 43,000 321,000 177,000 106,050 283,050 By-product credits (198,000 ) (19,000 ) (217,000 ) (2,000 ) (4,000 ) (6,000 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (5,000 ) $ 18,000 $ 13,000 $ 127,000 $ 72,200 $ 199,200 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 40,000 $ 24,000 $ 104,000 $ 175,000 $ 102,050 $ 277,050 Divided by ounces produced 7,700 2,000 9,700 150 60 210 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 25.06 $ 18.50 $ 23.71 $ 860 $ 1,270 $ 977 By-product credits per ounce (25.71 ) (9.50 ) (22.37 ) (13 ) (67 ) (29 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (0.65 ) $ 9.00 $ 1.34 $ 847 $ 1,203 $ 948 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 30.91 $ 21.50 $ 33.09 $ 1,180 $ 1,768 $ 1,348 By-product credits per ounce (25.71 ) (9.50 ) (22.37 ) (13 ) (67 ) (29 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.20 $ 12.00 $ 10.72 $ 1,167 $ 1,701 $ 1,319

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. (2) The unionized employees at Lucky Friday have been on strike since March 13, 2017, and production at Lucky Friday has been limited since that time. As a result, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits are not presented for Lucky Friday, and costs related to the limited production at Lucky Friday are excluded from the calculation of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits for our combined silver operations. (3) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Stockholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands (except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ (46,670 ) $ 11,936 $ (72,341 ) $ 20,038 Adjusting items: Gains on derivatives contracts (3,798 ) (16,804 ) (1,999 ) (20,811 ) Provisional price (gains) losses 1,225 2,517 700 2,582 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 4,381 (2,476 ) 7,514 (5,068 ) Suspension-related costs 2,266 6,801 5,044 11,818 Acquisition costs 397 1,010 410 3,517 Unrealized loss on investments 1,129 564 1,033 254 Loss (gain) on disposition or impairment of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 4,642 (36 ) 4,642 (166 ) Adjusted net (loss) income applicable to common shareholders $ (36,428 ) $ 3,512 $ (54,997 ) $ 12,164 Weighted average shares - basic 486,065 400,619 484,438 399,972 Weighted average shares - diluted 486,065 403,610 484,438 402,873 Basic adjusted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.03 Diluted adjusted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.03

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) income before the following items: interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, exploration expense, pre-development expense, acquisition costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, gains and losses on derivative contracts, suspension-related costs, provisional price gains and losses, stock-based compensation, unrealized losses and gains on investments, provisions for closed operations, and interest and other income (expense). Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, RQ Notes, finance leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net (loss) income and debt to Adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (46,532 ) $ 12,074 $ (72,065 ) $ 20,314 $ (118,942 ) $ (8,340 ) Plus: Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 11,335 10,079 22,000 19,873 43,071 38,820 Plus/(Less): Income taxes (11,179 ) 427 (18,395 ) 1,195 (26,291 ) 34,592 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49,477 31,817 88,264 59,871 162,437 123,002 Plus: Exploration expense 4,346 7,838 8,748 15,198 29,245 28,341 Plus: Pre-development expense 798 1,415 1,654 2,420 4,121 5,564 Plus/(Less): Foreign exchange (gain) loss 4,381 (2,476 ) 7,514 (5,068 ) 2,272 (728 ) Plus: Suspension-related costs 2,266 6,801 5,044 11,818 13,919 23,514 Plus/(Less): Losses (gains) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 4,642 (36 ) 4,642 (166 ) 2,015 (6,208 ) Plus: Acquisition costs 397 1,010 410 3,517 6,938 3,517 Plus: Stock-based compensation 1,973 1,314 3,552 2,404 7,390 5,904 Plus/(Less): (Gains) losses on derivative contracts (4,201 ) (16,804 ) (2,402 ) (20,811 ) 10,473 (2,888 ) Plus: Provisional price loss 1,225 2,517 700 2,582 1,921 1,160 Plus: Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,615 1,317 3,209 2,640 6,659 4,901 Plus/(Less): Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 1,129 564 1,033 254 3,595 552 Other 1,187 (108 ) 2,311 (52 ) 3,304 (934 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,859 $ 57,749 $ 56,219 $ 115,989 $ 152,127 $ 250,769 Total debt $ 600,072 $ 548,002 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ (9,434 ) $ (245,278 ) Net debt $ 590,638 $ 302,724 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 3.9 1.2

Reconciliation of Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash (used in) provided by operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $ (11,317 ) $ 30,635 Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests (38,174 ) (25,669 ) Free cash flow $ (49,491 ) $ 4,966

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005230/en/

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mike Westerlund

Vice President - Investor Relations

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)

Email: hmc-info@hecla-mining.com

Website: www.hecla-mining.com