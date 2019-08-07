District Copper Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results From Stony Lake Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Aug. 07, 2019 - District Copper Corp. (“District Copper”, “District”, or the “Company”) (TSX-Venture: DCOP) is pleased to announce analytical results from the recently completed prospecting and sampling on its 100% owned Stony Lake East gold project.



District’s Stoney Lake Project is located within the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland - Canada’s newest emerging orogenic gold district. The Stony Lake project covers 27 kilometers of this favourable trend between Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery to the northeast and the Twilight zone to the southwest.

Highlights:

Eight areas of highly anomalous to low grade gold mineralization have been identified.

The gold mineralization is hosted in quartz feldspar porphyry, pyrite, and arsenopyrite bearing reduced sandstone, quartz stockwork, and quartz veins.

The gold mineralization exhibits arsenic-antimony-molybdenum geochemical associations with a high gold to silver ratio.

The gold mineralization is characterized by sericite, silica, ankerite, carbonate, and chlorite alteration typically as pervasive alteration and envelopes around quartz stockwork and quartz veins.

Pyrite and arsenopyrite (1-3% total sulphide) are common to the gold mineralization in all samples containing greater than 50 parts per billion (“ppb”) gold.

Jevin Werbes, District Copper President & CEO, comments: “the analytical results and features common to the gold mineralization located to date suggest the potential for a number of different gold environments including a sediment-hosted, intrusion-related style orogenic gold environment. Sediment hosted intrusion related gold deposits are large tonnes, lower grade deposits such as Muruntau in Uzbekistan. We look forward to the next phase of the program which will be include compilation of the rock sampling results with the structural and alteration data from the airborne survey currently underway.”

The gold mineralization shows a crude correlation with pathfinder elements typical of orogenic gold deposits. The statistical data for gold and pathfinder elements for all samples collected are listed in the table below.

Gold Arsenic Antimony Molybdenum (ppb) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) MEDIAN 60 89 2.5 0.4 AVERAGE 215 1,052 10.5 1.6 MIN < 5 1 < 0.1 < 0.1 MAX 4,026 10,000 1,652 60.2

ppb=parts per billion, (ppm)=parts per million, detection limit for gold is 5 ppb. Numbers in the above table have been rounded.

The statistical analysis by lithology for samples containing greater than 50ppb gold are listed below.

Lithology Element MEDIAN AVERAGE MIN MAX #of Samples QFP Gold (ppb) 266 388 50 1,702 26 Arsenic (ppm) 3,168 3,159 200 6,181 Stockwork/Vein Gold (ppb) 124 601 50 4,026 18 Arsenic (ppm) 99 394 5 3,468 Sandstone Gold (ppb) 158 349 50 1,744 63 Arsenic (ppm) 2,165 2,690 3 10,000

QFP=Quartz Feldspar Porphyry, (ppb=parts per billion, (ppm)=parts per million. Numbers in the above table have been rounded.

Preliminary Interpretation of Sampling Results:

The property is covered by glacial overburden, swamp, and thick forest with outcrop and subcrop exposure estimated to be less than 1%.

The distribution of the zones of anomalous (greater than 50 ppb) to low grade gold mineralization suggest a northeast-southwest trending corridor located close to the western side of the property. Sampling to the west (Twin Pond area) and east (Moccasin Lake area) of the corridor returned low (less than 20 parts per billion (“ppb”) gold) concentrations of gold. A brief description of the zones is provided below.

In the northern portion of the corridor, three northeast-southwest trending parallel zones (approximately 400 m apart) of anomalous to low grade gold mineralization have been identified. The first zone (600 m by 200 m) is located on the recently acquired Duffitt claims and is open along strike to the northeast and southwest. The second zone (1,600 m by 600 m) located approximately 400 m west of the Duffitt zone is also open to the northeast and southwest. The third zone, located approximately 400 m west of the second zone, is a 6,000 m long, linear, northeast-southwest trend hosting five areas of anomalous to low grade gold mineralization. This zone appears to be associated with a prominent northeast-southwest trending topographic lineament - a possible fault zone. The northeast end of zone 3 is referred to as the Rabbit Tracks area. The gold mineralization in this area is open to the northeast.

To the southwest of Zone 3, the work completed around Frenchman’s Pond has located anomalous to low grade gold mineralization over an area of 1,400 m by 400 m and, in the area south of Tumbler Lake, over an area of 400 m by 200 m. Both zones remain open along strike to the northeast and southwest. Three other areas (2-3 samples) with anomalous gold values - Caters Pond (52-383 ppb gold), Island Pond (86-489 ppb gold), and Big Rocky Pond (801-4,026 ppb gold) have been identified that require additional prospecting and mapping. The south end of the property has not been prospected.

The geochemical signature accompanying the anomalous to low grade gold mineralization includes combinations of arsenic, antimony, tin, and molybdenum. The gold mineralization is hosted in quartz feldspar porphyry dikes/stocks, sheeted vein/stockwork veinlets, and reduced sandstones, all of which contain variable concentrations (1-3%) of disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite. Stibnite and galena have been observed at several occurrences in the field.

Analytical and Sampling Procedures:

Outcrop sampling (286 samples), as well as mapping lithologies, alterations, and styles of mineralization was completed. Selected rock chip samples were collected from outcrop to characterize the precious and base metals and trace element geochemistry present in veins, other mineralized structures, and outcrops. Outcrop exposures within the areas sampled are estimated to be less than 1%. The samples were shipped to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Samples were prepared using Bureau Veritas’s code PRP70-250. Procedure Code FA430 was used to determine gold concentrations and Procedure Code AQ201 was used to determine base and other trace elements (36 elements).

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., a Director of District Copper, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for gold deposits in Newfoundland and Ontario and copper-gold deposits in northwestern British Columbia. The acquisition of the Stony Lake gold project establishes the company as a major land holder in one of North America’s most exciting new gold camps.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-620-7737.



Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

