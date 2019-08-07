Bessor Renegotiates Redhill Option Payments

NANAIMO, Aug. 07, 2019 - Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (“Bessor”) is pleased to announce that it and Homegold Resources Inc. have agreed to modify certain terms of the Redhill project Option Agreement. The original Agreement required a $40,000 cash option payment in 2019 and 2020. In the modified Agreement, the 2019 option payment will comprise $7,500 cash and 300,000 shares while the 2020 option payment will comprise $12,500 cash, 500,000 shares and a further exploration expenditure of $100,000 or the option is terminated. As well, the final option payment due on the tenth anniversary has been increased by $20,000 to $255,000. The amendments are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo. President, CEO & Director
For further information, contact: Investor Relations Tel: 250-729-0453 Email: info@bessorminerals.com Website: www.bessorminerals.com
