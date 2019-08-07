VVC Board of Directors Approves the Gloria Pilot Mine at its Northern Mexico Copper Property

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 - VVC Exploration Corp. ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors (BOD) has given its approval for the start of a Pilot Mine on the Gloria Zones of the Kaity Claim (Gloria, Gloria Extension, Gloria East and Gloria NW) at its Northern Mexico Copper Project.



The approval follows the receipt of both the Environmental, and Land Use Change Permits, (NR July 11, 2019), the release of an update for the Mineral Resources on the claim, of 9.6 million tonnes grading 0.28% Copper (or 60 million pounds of Copper) Indicated and 14.4 million tonnes grading 0.28% Copper (or 90 million pounds of Copper) Inferred (NR March 21, 2019), and the presentation of a mining, processing and reclamation plan by the management team in Mexico, to the BOD.

Terrence Martell, Chairman of VVC Exploration, said, "The decision by the Board represents a logical outcome of our successful efforts to confirm the size of the resource and receive the necessary regulatory approvals to begin work at the site. Both represent years of hard work and patient effort on the part of our management and Mexico-based operations team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank VVC's management and staff on behalf of the Board and shareholders for their hard work and continued effort."

The plan envisions mining of the oxide copper resources using an open pit extraction process, heap leach (solvent extraction) processing of the ore, and recovery of the copper using an on-site electrowinning facility, known as SX-EW processing. The plant to be constructed will have an initial capacity to process approximately 2,000 tonnes per day of mineralized material, increasing to 4,000 tonnes per day, approximately 12 months after start-up. Construction of the facility is expected to take 6 to 9 months.

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter M. Dimmell, BSc., P.Geo. (NL ON), a VVC Director and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Note: The plans for the project, including the economic case for it, have been prepared internally by the management team. No independent National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compatible Feasibility Study (FS), Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) or other economic assessment has been carried out on the project and therefore there is no independent confirmation that the project will be economic.

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically the Kaity Copper Project located in in Chihuahua State.

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

