Northern Superior Resources Croteau Est Gold Property: an Excellent Opportunity in the Eastern Abitibi, West-Central Quebec

SUDBURY, August 7, 2019 - Northern Superior Resources (“Northern Superior” or the “Company”) is taking this opportunity to highlight its 100% owned Croteau Est gold property in west central Québec (Figure 1). This, in light of:

a gold inferred resource that can be easily expanded, plus additional gold opportunities identified but untested on the Croteau Est property; recent surge in exploration and associated discoveries announced by: Northern Superior (Lac Surprise); Toma Gold/IAMGold (Monster Lake); Vanstar/ IAMGold (Nelligan); PowerOre (Opemiska Copper Complex); and Yorbeau Resources Inc. (Lac Scott VMS deposit) (Figure 2); and recent surge in gold price to US $1,472.70 (as of market close 2019-08-06).

The Croteau Est gold property is located within the eastern Abitibi greenstone belt, one of the most prolific gold producing regions in the world. Exploration (and potential mining activity) is supported by considerable infrastructure located on and around the property including: a) three communities able to service the mineral exploration and mining industry; b) forestry and paved roads; c) two electric power corridors; d) railhead; e) airport; and f) a permit issued for a milling facility, Chibougamau.

The Deposit

The inferred mineral resource Croteau Bouchard Shear Zone (“CBSZ”) is currently defined as 640,000 ounces of gold, cut-off grade 1.0 g/t Au, 11.6 million tonnes, grading 1.7 g/t Au (see Northern Superior press release, January 14, 2016). This resource is currently defined from only 64 core drill holes (20,643 metres (“m”)), completed over only 550m of strike length, by 150m width, with most core drill holes to only 350m depth.

With the completion of additional drilling since 2016, it is understood that the deposit is hosted within an envelope of shearing between meta-sedimentary and meta-volcanic lithologies, exhibiting characteristics broadly similar to shear-zone hosted orogenic gold deposits found elsewhere in the Abitibi greenstone belt.

The deposit is open along strike, both east and west, and at depth.

Recent drilling has defined no less than nine discrete ore shoots within the deposit, plunging at a shallow angle towards the east, that are of mineable grade (>2 g/t Au) and width (> 5m true width) (see Northern Superior press release, February 20, 2019). These shoots contain coarse visible gold (Figure 3). One such ore shoot, exposed at surface, consisted two zones of >10 g/t Au (2.5m x 2.0m and 2.0m x 0.5m), enclosed by a halo of >5 g/t Au (7.0m x 2.5m), enclosed by a third halo of >3 g/t Au (8.0m x 3.0m) (see Northern Superior press release, November 3, 2014). At depth, and to demonstrate continuity, the Company reported a number of high grade assays including 61.24 g/t Au over 5.95m (including 705 g/t Au over 0.5m) at 164.17m (see Northern Superior press release, February 20, 2018).

Additional Opportunities

To date, prospecting and reverse circulation programs have identified several additional gold showings and gold-bearing structures across the property, representing the potential for discovery of additional gold deposits (Figure 4):

1) Croteau Deformation Zone, a gold bearing brittle fault/shear zone in proximity to the eastern extent of the currently defined gold deposit. This new structural zone is defined by 25 Reverse Circulation (‘RC”) drill holes that identify a 200m to 700m wide, NNE-SSW striking outer envelope of anomalous As-Co-Ni mineralization, over a strike length of 3.9km and is open along strike in both directions. The central core of the alteration envelope contains an inner zone of anomalous gold-silver mineralization of up to 111ppb Au and 280ppb Ag in RC drill hole intercepts (see Northern Superior press release, May 7th, 2014).

Subsequent drill programs identified within this zone (see Northern Superior press release, May 9, 2017):

a) a zone of shear hosted mineralization and associated quartz veining containing gold values ranging up to 7.39 g/t Au over 1.70m. This newly defined, 13-23m wide, gold-bearing structure, which is currently identified for 340m along strike, is open to the east; and

b) a 100m wide interval of brittle stock work fracturing, shearing and quartz veining associated with assays of up to 3.47 g/t Au over 1.2m.

2) Trench 101 showing, gold-bearing (0.57 g/t Au/ 1.0m)(see Northern Superior press release, Nov. 3, 2014).

3) Target Area 5, trenches 103 (0.76 g/t Au/ 1.0m +0.23ppm Ag); 106 (0.044 g/t Au/ 1.0m+ 0.01ppm Ag); 110 (0.017 g/t Au/ 1.0m +0.04 Ag) (see Northern Superior press release, Nov. 3, 2014).

4) Historical showings (Figure 4):

Showing Name Analysis Type of sample a Grobo (2013) 21.70 g/t Au grab sample b Asselin (1994) 02.40 g/t Au grab sample c Masson (1987) 06.51 g/t Au grab sample d Croteau Est (1985) 06.09 g/t Au grab sample e Croteau Est II (1985) 03.23 g/t Au grab sample

Dr. T.F. Morris President and CEO states: “The CBSZ deposit represents the potential for an economic deposit of gold. Defined from only 64 core drill holes over a 550m section of strike length, with most holes extending to only 350m, this deposit is contained within a system open along strike both east and west, and is wide open at depth. The additional gold showings and gold-bearing shear zones discovered elsewhere on the property to date suggest the opportunity for additional discovery of gold deposits.

The potential value of the Company’s 100% owned Croteau Est gold property has only been exemplified by the recent discoveries and exploration activity occurring within the eastern Abitibi. The development of the current gold deposit, gold showings and gold-bearing structures at Croteau Est can be advanced relatively inexpensively and quickly, given the local supporting infrastructure.”

Qualified Person

Jonathan O’Callaghan P.Geo., is a qualified person (“QP”) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. As the QP for the Croteau Est property, Mr. O’Callaghan has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Croteau Est gold property is one of four mineral properties that Northern Superior is currently exploring. The other three properties also represent regional scale exploration programs, 100% owned and operated by Northern Superior. Exploration to date has identified numerous drill-ready targets for gold, copper and silver on the Ti-pa-kaa-haa-ning (TPK) property of northwestern Ontario, gold on the Company’s Lac Surprise property in west- central Quebec and a variety of commodities on the Wapistan property, James Bay Lowlands, Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on initiating and executing core drill programs on its 100% owned TPK (northwestern Ontario) and Lac Surprise (Québec) properties. Northern Superior is currently looking to option out its other 100% owned mineral properties in Québec and northwestern Ontario.

Figure 1: The Croteau Est gold property.

Figure 2: Location of the Croteau property relative to other activity within the immediate area.

Figure 3: Examples of irregular clusters of course visible gold, observed at three different levels within the CBSZ: emphasizes continuation of gold mineralization from bedrock surface to depth.

Figure 4: Location of the CBSZ and gold showings, Croteau Est property.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554942/Northern-Superior-Resources-Croteau-Est-Gold-Property-an-Excellent-Opportunity-in-the-Eastern-Abitibi-West-Central-Quebec