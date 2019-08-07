Lion One Powers up New Assay Laboratory in Fiji

North Vancouver, August 7, 2019 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its new Geochemical Assay and Metallurgical Laboratory located at the Company's Fijian headquarters, 1km from the Nadi International Airport on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

The Company has commenced the commissioning process of the new laboratory prior to becoming fully operational with a process capacity of 400 samples per day.

The assay laboratory will service the Company's exploration, resource definition, and development activities on its 100% owned and fully permitted Tuvatu gold project and surrounding exploration tenements, 16km away, in the nearby Navilawa volcanic complex in the upper Sabeto Valley. Lion One will notify local media and regulatory officers regarding timing for opening ceremonies.







Photo: Lion One Assay Laboratory, located near Nadi International Airport in Fiji



To view an enhanced version of this photo, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/46755_53358752f4fa5b13_001full.jpg

The new laboratory is equipped for gold analysis by fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish. Geochemical assaying for a large range of other elements will be tested through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES). The facility will also be utilized to conduct metallurgical optimization test work including flotation and leaching. As Fiji does not currently have any commercial laboratory facilities for geochemical and metallurgical analysis, the Company plans to have the laboratory internationally certified for commercial operations in the near future to also service local industries.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals Ltd. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and fully permitted Tuvatu Gold Project in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with district-scale exploration upside of the entire Navilawa Caldera, located near the Nadi International Airport on the island of Viti Levu in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

