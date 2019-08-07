NV Gold Assays up to 8.02 g/t Gold and 1,495 g/t Silver from Its Root Spring Gold-Silver Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, August 7, 2019 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTC:NVGLF) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce strong gold (up to 8.02 g/t) and silver (up to 1,495 g/t) assay results from its sampling program at its 100% controlled Root Spring Gold-Silver Project in the East Range, Pershing County, Nevada. See complete assay table below.

Highlights of Recent Surface Sampling Program:

39 rock-chip samples were collected and submitted for assaying.

28% returning silver assays greater than 150 g/t, and up to 1,495 g/t silver.

41% of samples returned greater than 0.5 g/t gold, 23% of samples returned greater than 1 g/t gold, and up to 8.02 g/t gold.

Positive base metal results up to 0.51% copper, 0.68% lead, and 0.89% zinc.

The Company is now reviewing the potential for a fall drill program.

“Assays results at Root Spring are very positive and we will immediately expand our exploration plans for the project, including reviewing the potential opportunity for a drill program later in the year,” commented Peter A. Ball, President. “With a strong gold market that continues to set new highs each month, NV Gold is positioned well with multiple drill programs about to commence, ongoing discussions with new joint venture partners on our project portfolio, and new opportunities that are being discovered from our extensive geological databases. We expect news flow to continue deep into the fall.”

About Root Spring Gold Project

Root Spring comprises 54 lode claims on BLM ground, and is located 80 km south of the city of Winnemucca, and 26 km east of the world-class open-pit Rochester silver-gold mine operated by Coeur Mining. The project contains an Au-Ag vein system partly exposed at the edge of a large alluvial-covered valley. Mineralization is hosted by metavolcanic rocks that may be equivalent to parts of the Koipato Group, which were not previously identified in the area, and consist of felsic and mafic units. The Koipato volcanics host the Rochester silver-gold deposit as well as the Spring Valley gold deposit, 27 km northwest of Root Spring. Additional information on Root Spring is available in the July 23rd, 2019 press release.

Root Spring Assay Results 2019 (see attached plan map Figure 1 & 2 below)

SAMPLE # Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) 19MJ-6-30-01 4.40 <0.02 0.002 0.023 0.003 19MJ-6-30-02 4.00 <0.02 0.006 0.024 0.241 19MJ-6-30-03 1.54 <0.02 0.007 0.011 0.008 19MJ-6-30-04 0.36 <0.02 0.000 0.002 0.001 19MJ-6-30-05 2.16 <0.02 0.001 0.010 0.002 19MJ-6-30-06 6.06 <0.02 0.002 0.030 0.003 19MJ-6-30-07 0.71 <0.02 0.000 0.004 0.002 19MJ-6-30-08 12.45 0.05 0.021 0.093 0.068 19MJ-6-30-09 7.91 0.02 0.022 0.029 0.022 19MJ-6-30-10 3.47 <0.02 0.000 0.016 0.013 19MJ-6-30-11 5.43 <0.02 0.001 0.006 0.002 19MJ-6-30-12 4.63 <0.02 0.000 0.002 0.008 19MJ-6-30-13 1.35 <0.02 0.000 0.007 0.015 19MJ-7-1-01 88.6 0.80 0.031 0.017 0.028 19MJ-7-1-02 97.5 0.88 0.048 0.073 0.118 19MJ-7-1-03 241 3.29 0.041 0.163 0.063 19MJ-7-1-04 239 1.88 0.097 0.267 0.210 19MJ-7-1-05 47.2 0.36 0.022 0.025 0.120 19MJ-7-1-06 150 0.35 0.030 0.338 0.032 19MJ-7-1-07 178 8.02 0.021 0.325 0.009 19MJ-7-1-08 2.09 <0.02 0.001 0.002 0.001 19MJ-7-1-09 0.73 0.02 0.000 0.002 0.001 19MJ-7-1-10 0.42 <0.02 0.000 0.001 0.001 19MJ-7-1-11 351 2.94 0.124 0.466 0.462 19MJ-7-1-12 67.2 0.74 0.084 0.301 0.208 19MJ-7-1-13 11.6 0.02 0.001 0.005 0.003 19MJ-7-1-14 9.94 0.03 0.016 0.029 0.035 19MJ-7-1-15 512 1.69 0.294 0.253 0.429 19MJ-7-1-16 1495 2.92 0.335 0.570 0.172 19MJ-7-1-17 137 0.60 0.031 0.045 0.022 19MJ-7-1-18 595 1.78 0.153 0.067 0.115 19MJ-7-1-19 67.5 0.50 0.022 0.090 0.051 19MJ-7-1-20 219 0.74 0.126 0.300 0.447 19MJ-7-1-21 2.17 0.02 0.003 0.010 0.008 19MJ-7-1-22 832 2.24 0.514 0.679 0.887 19MJ-7-1-23 346 1.04 0.288 0.374 0.428 19MJ-7-1-24 6.57 0.02 0.007 0.010 0.010 19MJ-7-1-25 256 0.74 0.511 0.286 0.207 19MJ-7-1-26 3.87 <0.02 0.006 0.005 0.003

Figure 1 - Root Spring Gold Sample Locations

“The Root Spring Project is part of an historic mining region in Nevada that is seeing a recent resurgence in exploration activity. Hundreds of small-scale mines operated in the area prior to being shut-down by the federal government in 1942, to divert all mining to basic materials necessary for the World War II effort. Very few of these mines were operated again, and even fewer have seen proper modern exploration,” says Dr. Marcus Johnston, Vice President Exploration. “The current mines and resources in the vicinity of Root Spring include Rochester/Packard (3.4 Moz Au, 317.5 Moz Ag), Spring Valley (5.4 Moz Au), and Lincoln Hill (359,000 oz Au, 9.5 Moz Ag), which are all part of a large group of related “orogenic” gold-silver deposits in the region that remain under-explored.”

Figure 2 - Root Spring Silver Sample Locations

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Sampling activities at the Root Spring Gold project were conducted under the supervision of Dr. Marcus Johnston, VP Exploration for NV Gold. Samples were submitted to the ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in Reno Nevada for assays and geochemical analyses.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a director of NV Gold and is not independent and is also the President, Chairman and a Director of Novo Resources Corp.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold’s geological team intends to utilize its geological databases, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to prioritize key projects for focused exploration programs.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson

Chairman

For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball, President & COO

Phone: 1-888-363-9883

Email: peter@nvgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, plans to complete a drill program at Root Spring Gold Project, geological interpretations of rock types and their similarity to rock types at other mines and other future plans and objectives of the Company, including exploration plans, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554943/NV-Gold-Assays-up-to-802-gt-Gold-and-1495-gt-Silver-from-Its-Root-Spring-Gold-Silver-Project-in-Nevada