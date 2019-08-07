Squire Enters Into Development Agreement With nChain

VANCOUVER, Aug. 07, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a continuous development and services agreement (the “Agreement”) with leading U.K. blockchain research and development firm nChain Limited (“nChain”) to collaborate and develop leading blockchain software solutions.



With the recent acquisition of custom cloud computing management and pooling software and source code (called “Taal Orchestrator”) announced on May 2, 2019, Squire plans to enhance this software solution in collaboration with nChain to create operational performance optimization, efficiencies and internal controls. Taal Orchestrator conducts and coordinates pools of cloud computing assets providing full visibility and transparency to end-users to track performance and perform other functions previously unavailable to industry participants.

Squire and Core Scientific will also work with nChain to develop the Bitcoin SV based blockchain supply management, distribution and public pooling solution (the “Distribution Platform”) announced on June 4, 2019. The Distribution Platform is a modular system encompassing:

an e-commerce platform based on blockchain technology with an auditable ledger of actions

unique digital tokens representing physical cloud computing assets providing an access and control framework with real-time tracking capability

complete asset life cycle history

enhanced software management and end-user interface

“We are very excited to be working with Squire to develop next generation cloud computing software solutions,” said David Washburn, CEO of nChain. “Squire is at the forefront of the rapidly changing blockchain infrastructure landscape, and nChain looks forward to partnering with Squire as they obtain a leadership position in this space.”

“nChain is very well known for thought leadership and innovative intellectual property in this space. We are very eager to get around the table with this group and start building leading technology that will not only benefit our operations but provide so much value to future enterprise clients entering the blockchain space,” Angela Holowaychuk, Interim CEO of Squire Mining.

About nChain Limited

nChain is a global leader in advisory, research, and development of open blockchain technologies. Established in 2015, the UK-based company is one of the most active developers of intellectual property and software in the blockchain space, with a focus on bringing to market enterprise-grade open blockchain solutions for global business.

About Squire Mining Ltd.

Squire is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of developing and operating cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other associated SHA-256 derived digital assets.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) is the only Bitcoin implementation that follows Bitcoin’s original design, protocol and vision, as expressed by its creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Squire supports the BSV roadmap as it is the only project that aims to enable massive blockchain scaling by significantly increasing the Bitcoin block size so blocks can fit much more transactions and data and thus generate more transaction fees for miners, and outlines for the crypto mining sector why massive blockchain scaling is important for the entire interrelated Bitcoin ecosystem. Dr. Craig S. Wright, who serves on Squire’s strategic advisory board, has been issued U.S. copyright registrations, as author under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakaomoto, for the original Bitcoin white paper and most of the original Bitcoin code.

The CSE accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, future demand for Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other cryptocurrencies and risks related to the mining thereof, integration issues, personnel and staffing requirements and technological change and obsolescence and risks that the conditions to closing in respect of the transaction will not be satisfied. There are no assurances with respect to: the execution, success and implementation of the Agreement, Taal Orchestrator and/or the Distribution Platform and the effect of the Agreement, Taal Orchestrator and/or the Distribution Platform on Squire’s business (financial or otherwise). Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Squire disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.