Generation Mining Strengthens Operations Team

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 - Generation Mining Ltd. (CSE:GENM) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following additions to its team:



John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., has joined Gen Mining as the Company’s Senior Exploration Geologist and has been working on Gen Mining’s PGM-copper project near Marathon, Ontario, periodically since 2007 when he graduated from Lakehead University with a HBSc. in geology. He obtained an MSc. in geology from Lakehead in 2010. He has been exploring for PGM-copper deposits within Gen Mining’s Marathon property for the past six years as the project geologist for Stillwater Canada. Prior to working on the Coldwell Complex, he worked as a field geologist across Canada exploring for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, gold, and diamonds. He is a member in good standing with the PGO (Professional Geologists Ontario) and over the past four years has volunteered his time as a Regional Councilor and Chair of the Geology subcommittee. Since 2017, Mr. McBride has been working with PACIFIC, a consortium of European industry, university and government organizations to develop passive seismic technology for mineral exploration.

Tabatha R. LeBlanc, BSc, EP has recently joined as the Company’s Manager of Sustainability and brings nearly 25 years of environmental and community relations experience in North America, with a proven track record of obtaining social, operating and exploration approvals for several companies including TransCanada Pipelines, Alliance Pipelines, North American Palladium, Bowater-Abitibi and Marathon PGM Corporation. She has led the permitting process for various natural-resource based project start-ups from pre-feasibility to commercial production, and recently oversaw the environmental assessment for Stillwater Canada Inc. With a focus on corporate social responsibility, Ms. LeBlanc has dedicated her time working with local communities, educators and as a guest speaker at several universities in Canada in an effort to reduce misconceptions around resource development and build partnerships between communities and industry. Ms. LeBlanc is a graduate from Lakehead University with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in natural science and anthropology, graduated with Distinction from the University of Manitoba with an education degree, and since 2012 has been in good standing as an Environmental Professional with the Canadian Environmental Certification and Approvals Board.

The Company’s board of directors also approved the grant of incentive stock options to a consultant to the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The grant is subject to a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.

About Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining Ltd. is a base metal exploration and development company with various property interests throughout Canada. Its primary business objective is to explore and further develop these properties, and to continue to increase its portfolio of base and precious metal property assets through acquisition. The Company’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol GENM.

