Update on Providence Gold Stockpile

TheNewswire - August 7, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) ("the Company") is pleased to announce further exploration advancement of its Providence Group of Gold Mines. Detailed mapping and trenching of the first of several potential gold stockpiles have been completed.

Two trenches within the gold stockpile discovered very valuable information with regards to strong alteration within this part of the property. Over a hundred samples were collected including rock and soil and have been sent to the Sparks Nevada laboratory, and for thin section whole rock analysis to the University of British Columbia. The results are pending, and pictures of interest can be viewed later today on our website or at 8020 connect.



Qualified Person

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release

