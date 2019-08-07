First Cobalt Corp. CEO Trent Mell Featured on the Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, August 7, 2019 - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed First Cobalt (OTCQX: FTSSF) ("the Company"), a Canadian-based pure-play cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. President and CEO, Trent Mell, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly noted the Company's recent announcement of their partnership with Glencore and asked what this means for their future. Mell explained that this partnership will greatly improve their cash flow, by providing the Company with $5 million to continue the development of their current projects. "Between now and the end of the calendar year, we'll complete a pre-feasibility study on a smaller start-up of 12 tons per day," shared Mell. He also explained that the Company will also complete a feasibility study for a 55 ton per day scenario, which will include in-depth engineering details.

Jolly then inquired about the market for cobalt and its potential value to the Company. Mell shared that the cobalt market is small, but mainly serves the defense and industrial industries. However, cobalt has also become an increasingly popular component in batteries, especially when it comes to the expanding market of electric vehicles.

Mell then elaborated on the partnership with Glencore. "We're the only junior in the world that has a refinery that is permitted and ready-to-go," stated Mell, as he explained why the facility is of great value to their new partner. "With Glencore we have a natural, synergistic partnership." he added. "Together we're going to bring the first battery-grade cobalt material to the market."

Jolly then asked Mell about the value that the cobalt market represents to investors. "A smart investor gets in early," stated Mell. He explained that the cobalt industry is expected to see an increase in value starting in September, making it an ideal time to invest in this market.

Mell then explained that the Company will primarily be focusing on their refinery given the partnership with Glencore, however their Iron Creek Cobalt Project will continue to be further developed once the Company's cash flow increases.

To close the interview, Mell shared that the management team behind the Company has extensive experience, which is only further enhanced by their new partnership with Glencore. He then expressed his excitement for the Company's potential and what it means for investors looking to get into the cobalt market.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is a Canadian-based pure-play cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. The Company is exploring a restart of the First Cobalt Refinery in Ontario, Canada, which could produce 5,000 tonnes of cobalt sulfate or metallic cobalt per year. First Cobalt's main cobalt project is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has Inferred mineral resources of 26.9 million tonnes grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent, or an alternative underground-only scenario of 4.4 million tonnes grading 0.3% cobalt equivalent. For further information regarding the resource estimate for the Iron Creek Cobalt Project, readers are encouraged to review the technical report prepared for the Company, dated effective September 18, 2018 (as amended), a copy of which is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

