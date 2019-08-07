Select Sands Announces Resignation of Rasool Mohammad

August 7, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC, Canada. - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNS | OTCQB: SLSDF) today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Rasool Mohammad as a Director of the Company. Mr. Mohammad previously provided his resignation as an officer of the Company and his resignation as a director has been provided in connection with this earlier resignation.

Mr. Mohammad was included as a director nominee in the information circular for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on August 15, 2019. Given Mr. Mohammad's resignation, the Company will amend the resolution to fix the size of the board of directors from six to five and will amend the resolution for the election of directors to remove Mr. Mohamamd's nomination.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being approximately 650 rail-miles closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana.

