Ivanhoe Mines Comments on Share Price

CITIC Metal's C$612 Million (US$465 Million) Second Equity Investment in Ivanhoe Mines to Close August 16, 2019

Ivanhoe to Issue Its Second Quarter Financial Results and Review of Exploration and Development Activities Tomorrow

Vancouver, August 7, 2019 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company is not aware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price.

CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited's (CITIC Metal Africa) C$612 million ($464 million) second equity investment in Ivanhoe Mines is scheduled to close on August 16, 2019. The private placement transaction at a price of C$3.98 per share now has received all necessary internal approvals, as well as recordals and registration with Chinese government regulatory agencies. CITIC Metal Africa is a direct subsidiary of CITIC Metal Co., Ltd. (CITIC Metal).

Ivanhoe's joint-venture partner at Kamoa-Kakula, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.., exercised its existing anti-dilution rights on May 15, 2019, at a price of C$3.98 per share, which will yield additional proceeds to Ivanhoe of C$67 million (approximately $51 million) to be received concurrently with the CITIC Metal Africa private placement.

Upon closing, the additional funds from CITIC Metal Africa and Zijin Mining will position Ivanhoe to fully finance its share of the capital costs to bring the Kakula Copper Mine to commercial production.

Ivanhoe will issue its financial results and review of exploration and development activities for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019, before markets open in North America.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-lead mine, also in the DRC. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

