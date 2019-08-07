Skeena Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, August 7, 2019 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:SKE) (OTCQX:SKREF) (“Skeena” or the “Company”) reports that the Board of Directors granted 4,200,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The options will have a term of 5 years, expiring on August 07, 2024. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $0.45. Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip and Eskay Creek mines, both optioned from Barrick. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

