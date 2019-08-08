Gold Fields Limited: Trading Statement for H1 2019

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 8, 2019 - Further to the trading statement released on 2 August 2019, Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) advises that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (H1 2019) are expected to be 37.5% (US¢3.0 per share) lower at US¢5.0 per share from the US¢8.0 per share reported for H1 2018. Previously, HEPS for H1 2019 were expected to be 10-15% (US¢0.8-1.2 per share) lower at US¢6.8-7.2 per share.

The change relates to a restatement of the gain on the disposal of investments from what was guided previously.

Basic earnings and normalised earnings are not affected by this adjustment and are expected to be within the ranges provided in the trading statement of 2 August 2019.

Gold Fields will release H1 2019 financial results on Thursday, 15 August 2019.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with eight operating mines (including our Asanko Joint Venture) and projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

