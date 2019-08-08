Endeavour Silver Reports Second Quarter, 2019 Financial Results; Conference Call at 10am PDT (1pm EDT) Today

VANCOUVER, Aug. 08, 2019 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released today its financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2019 from the Company’s four silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state, the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato state and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state.

The Company reports a net loss of $10.1 million in the Second Quarter, 2019 compared to $5.7 million loss in the Second Quarter, 2018, primarily due to lower revenue and higher unit costs of production. Revenue decreased 24% due to lower production and lower realized silver prices, partially offset by higher realized gold prices. Mine operating cash flow before taxes(1) decreased 82% to $2.6 million due to lower production, while cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased to a $1.0 million loss. Cash costs rose 80% to $13.67 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits) and all-in sustaining costs increased 21% to $20.90 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits).

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented, “Our Second Quarter, 2019 financial performance reflects the continued operational challenges we experienced in the First Quarter, 2019. However, we initiated several changes in Q2 to turn around our operating performance and we are seeing progress at two mines. At Guanacevi, both grades and recoveries improved as production increased from the new Milache orebody. At El Compas, throughput, grades and recoveries improved as we delivered our first full quarter of commercial production. At Bolanitos, the operational changes continued into July so we are looking for progress in H2, 2019. At El Cubo, Q2 production was as planned.”

“Our net loss was lower in Q2, 2019 compared to Q1, 2019 but unit costs were higher due in part to the costs of implementing the operational changes, and various one-time expenses such as hiring costs, severance payments and new equipment purchase and lease payments. Management expects to see significant improvement in our operating and financial performance in H2 as the changes at each mine gain traction. Our goal is to generate free cash flow at current metal prices during the Second Half of 2019.”

Highlights of Second Quarter 2019 (Compared to Second Quarter 2018)

Financial

Net loss increased to $10.1 million ($0.08 per share) compared to $5.7 million loss ($0.4 per share)

Cash flow from operations before working capital changes decreased to a $1.0 million loss

Mine operating cash flow before taxes (1) decreased 82% to $2.6 million

decreased 82% to $2.6 million Revenue decreased 24% to $29.4 million

Realized silver price decreased 10% to $15.02 per ounce (oz) sold

Realized gold price increased 7% to $1,366 per oz sold

Cash costs (1) increased 80% to $13.67 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)

increased 80% to $13.67 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits) All-in sustaining costs (1) increased 21% to $20.90 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits)

increased 21% to $20.90 per oz silver payable (net of gold credits) Working capital decreased 21% to $46.6 million compared to $54.5 million at year end

Raised $7.6 million through the at-the-market offering

Operations

Silver production decreased 22% to 1,059,322 oz

Gold production decreased 30% to 9,558 oz

Silver equivalent production was 1.8 million oz (80:1 silver: gold ratio)

Silver oz sold decreased 13% to 1,100,065 oz

Gold oz sold decreased 32% to 9,416 oz

Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 68,559 oz silver and 247 oz gold

Concentrate inventory at quarter-end included 49,562 oz silver and 1,656 oz gold

Achieved commercial production at El Compas

Reported positive drill results from Bolanitos and Guanacevi drill programs

Received the final tailings permit for the Terronera project



Financial Results

Revenue in the Second Quarter, 2019 totaled $29.4 million (2018 - $38.8 million) on sales of 1,100,065 silver ounces and 9,416 gold ounces at realized prices of $15.02 and $1,366 per ounce respectively, compared to sales of 1,258,617 silver ounces and 13,800 gold ounces at realized prices of $16.76 and $1,281 per ounce respectively in Q2, 2018.

After cost of sales of $35.5 million (2018 - $34.1 million), mine operating losses amounted to $6.1 million (2018 - $4.6 million) from mining and milling operations in Mexico. The 4% increase in cost of sales was primarily due included higher power costs as a result of increased power usage and higher electrical rates, mobilization costs for new contractors, the expensing of development expenditures due to the low reserve life at El Cubo and the first quarter of commercial production costs at the El Compas operation. Excluding depreciation and depletion of $7.1 million (2018 - $7.9 million), share-based payments expense of $0.1 million (2018 – recovery of $0.1 million) and an inventory write down of $1.5 million (2018 -$2.5 million) mine operating cash flow before taxes was $2.6 million (2018 – $14.9 million) in Q2, 2019. Net losses amounted to $10.1 million (2018 –$5.7 million) after exploration, general and administrative expenses and foreign exchange.

Direct production costs per tonne in Q2, 2019 increased 32% compared with Q2, 2018 due to reduced throughput. The higher production costs per tonne were driven mainly by lower mine output at the Bolañitos and El Cubo operations. Production costs also included higher power costs due to increased electrical rates, mobilization costs for new contractors and the expensing of development expenditures due to the low reserve life at El Cubo.

Consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits (a non-IFRS measure and a standard of the Silver Institute) increased primarily due to higher costs per tonne. All-in sustaining costs (also a non-IFRS measure), compared to Q2, 2018, increased 21% to $20.90 per oz in Q2, 2019. This increase in all‑in sustaining costs was a result of higher operating costs, offset by lower exploration costs, reduced corporate general and administrative costs and lower capital expenditures at the operation in Q2, 2019 compared to Q2, 2018. Capital expenditures decreased due to reduced mine development at El Cubo.

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.edrsilver.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are reported in US$.

Revised 2019 Production and Cost Guidance

The Company anticipates the second half production to be higher than first half production and second half costs forecasted to be lower than first half costs. However, 2019 full year production is expected to be lower than the original 2019 guidance and 2019 costs are anticipated to be higher than originally estimated. The revised 2019 production guidance is as follows:

Mine Ag (M oz) Au (K oz) Ag Eq (M oz) Tonnes/Day (tpd) Guanacevi 2.2-2.4 5.5-6.0 2.6-2.9 900-1,200 Bolanitos 0.7-0.9 15.0-17.0 1.9-2.3 1,000-1,200 El Cubo 1.2-1.3 12.0-13.0 2.2-2.3 700-750 El Compas 0.1-0.1 7.0-8.0 0.7-0.7 200-275 Total 4.2-4.7 39.5-44.0 7.4-8.2 2,800-3,425

With the revised production guidance, the Company estimates its consolidated cash cost will be $10-11 per oz silver for 2019 (implying $8-$9 per ounce in the second half of 2019) and the all-in sustaining cost is estimated to be $17-18 per oz silver (implying $15-16 per ounce in the second half of 2019), both net of the gold by-product credit using an estimated $1,275 gold price. Direct operating costs are estimated to be in the range of $90-$100 per tonne.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the results will be held today, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET). To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below. No pass-code is necessary.

Toll-free in Canada and the US: 1-800-319-4610

Local Vancouver: 604-638-5340

Outside of Canada and the US: + 604-638-5340

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The required pass-code is 3413#. The audio replay and a written transcript will be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com under the Investor Relations, Events section.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates four high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Endeavour Silver Corp.

COMPARATIVE HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30 Q2 2019 Highlights Six Months Ended June 30 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Production 1,059,322 1,355,895 (22%) Silver ounces produced 2,130,677 2,706,735 (21%) 9,558 13,674 (30%) Gold ounces produced 19,613 26,882 (27%) 1,039,596 1,328,844 (22%) Payable silver ounces produced 2,089,811 2,653,700 (21%) 9,332 13,396 (30%) Payable gold ounces produced 19,141 26,340 (27%) 1,823,962 2,449,815 (26%) Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 3,699,717 4,857,295 (24%) 13.67 7.61 80% Cash costs per silver ounce(2)(3) 13.11 7.05 86% 22.87 14.10 62% Total production costs per ounce(2)(4) 21.49 14.12 52% 20.90 17.28 21% All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2)(5) 20.15 15.73 28% 237,640 314,305 (24%) Processed tonnes 484,159 639,974 (24%) 114.40 86.43 32% Direct production costs per tonne(2)(6) 110.04 82.84 33% 14.10 11.31 25% Silver co-product cash costs(7) 13.82 11.04 25% 1282 865 48% Gold co-product cash costs(7) 1215 861 41% Financial 29.4 38.8 (24%) Revenue ($ millions) 58.5 79.1 (26%) 1,100,065 1,258,617 (13%) Silver ounces sold 2,169,450 2,664,760 (19%) 9,416 13,800 (32%) Gold ounces sold 18,975 26,474 (28%) 15.02 16.76 (10%) Realized silver price per ounce 15.25 16.72 (9%) 1,366 1,281 7% Realized gold price per ounce 1,340 1,304 3% (10.1) (5.7) (79%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (23.4) (3.3) (609%) (6.1) 4.6 (232%) Mine operating earnings ($ millions) (11.9) 7.9 (250%) 2.6 14.9 (82%) Mine operating cash flow(8) ($ millions) 7.2 28.7 (75%) (1.0) 3.6 (126%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes (9) (3.1) 15.2 (120%) (2.7) 2.7 (199%) Earnings before ITDA (10)($ millions) (7.3) 14.1 (152%) 46.6 58.9 (21%) Working capital ($ millions) 46.6 58.9 (21%) Shareholders (0.08) (0.04) (100%) Earnings (loss) per share – basic (0.18) (0.03) (500%) (0.01) 0.03 (125%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (9) (0.02) 0.12 (120%) 132,158,891 127,570,254 4% Weighted average shares outstanding 131,779,448 127,529,558 3%

1) Silver equivalents are calculated using a 80:1 ratio.

2) Cost metrics, EBITDA, mine operating cash flow, operating cash flow before working capital changes are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis.

Endeavour Silver Corp.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (10,123 ) $ (5,651 ) $ (23,401 ) $ (3,326 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 851 777 1,850 1,193 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,314 7,939 14,541 17,776 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (824 ) (2,415 ) (1,174 ) (4,201 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 112 398 108 348 Finance costs 103 37 195 75 Write off of IVA receivable - - - - Write off of mineral properties 45 - 45 - Write down of inventory to net realizable value 1,507 2,527 4,719 3,282 Unrealized loss (gain) on other investments 55 26 27 46 Net changes in non-cash working capital 824 661 (5,880 ) (2,875 ) Cash from operating activities (136 ) 4,299 (8,970 ) 12,318 Investing activites Property, plant and equipment expenditures (5,740 ) (11,772 ) (9,663 ) (22,737 ) Intangible asset expenditures (1 ) - (204 ) - Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits - 1 - 1 Cash used in investing activities (5,741 ) (11,771 ) (9,867 ) (22,736 ) Financing activities Restricted cash - - - 1,000 Repayment of loans payable (152 ) - (252 ) - Repayment of lease liabilities (32 ) - (103 ) - Interest paid (70 ) - (91 ) - Public equity offerings 7,619 2,071 9,191 2,071 Exercise of options - 256 - 256 Share issuance costs (223 ) (84 ) (288 ) (84 ) Cash from (used in) financing activites 7,142 2,243 8,457 3,243 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 65 (274 ) 110 (45 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,265 (5,229 ) (10,380 ) (7,175 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 21,776 36,560 33,376 38,277 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 23,106 $ 31,057 $ 23,106 $ 31,057



This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019 and the related notes contained therein.

Endeavour Silver Corp.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)



Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 29,382 $ 38,765 $ 58,525 $ 79,095

















Cost of sales: Direct production costs 26,442 23,720 50,636 49,526 Royalties 336 177 653 875 Share-based payments 53 (130 ) 108 (93 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,149 7,855 14,265 17,614 Write down of inventory to net realizable value 1,507 2,527 4,719 3,282 35,487 34,149 70,381 71,204 Mine operating earnings (loss) (6,105 ) 4,616 (11,856 ) 7,891 Expenses: Exploration 3,207 4,430 5,540 6,453 General and administrative 2,009 3,211 5,051 5,529 Severance costs - - 1,100 - 5,216 7,641 11,691 11,982 Operating earnings (loss) (11,321 ) (3,025 ) (23,547 ) (4,091 ) Finance costs 103 49 195 98 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange 646 (3,170 ) 243 (897 ) Investment and other 16 143 (193 ) 212 662 (3,027 ) 50 (685 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (10,762 ) (6,101 ) (23,692 ) (4,874 ) Income tax expense (recovery): Current income tax expense 184 1,965 882 2,653 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (823 ) (2,415 ) (1,173 ) (4,201 ) (639 ) (450 ) (291 ) (1,548 ) Net earnings (loss) for the period (10,123 ) (5,651 ) (23,401 ) (3,326 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.03 ) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 132,158,891 127,570,254 131,779,448 127,529,558 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 132,158,891 127,570,254 131,779,448 127,529,558





Endeavour Silver Corp.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,106 $ 33,376 Other investments 61 88 Accounts receivable 26,697 26,947 Inventories 15,053 14,894 Prepaid expenses 2,160 2,704 Total current assets 67,077 78,009 Non-current deposits 607 1,114 Deferred income tax asset 10,321 9,147 Intangible assets 1,245 - Right-of-use leased assets 1,625 - Mineral properties, plant and equipment 83,468 88,777 Total assets $ 164,343 $ 177,047 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,538 $ 19,470 Income taxes payable 1,801 4,050 Loans payable 895 - Lease liabilities 221 - Total current liabilities 20,455 23,520 Deferred lease inducement - 217 Loans payable 1,924 - Lease liabilities 1,097 - Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 8,299 8,195 Deferred income tax liability 553 335 Total liabilities 32,328 32,267 Shareholders' equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued and outstanding 135,395,757 shares (Dec 31, 2018 - 130,781,052 shares) Page 4 467,895 459,109 Contributed surplus Page 4 10,358 9,676 Retained earnings (deficit) (346,238 ) (324,005 ) Total shareholders' equity 132,015 144,780 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 164,343 $ 177,047

This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019 and the related notes contained therein.