Canadian Premium Sand Moves Head Office to Calgary

CALGARY, Aug. 08, 2019 - Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CPS) wishes to announce that the head office of the Company is being relocated to Calgary from Toronto. The new corporate address is 400, 522 11th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta T2R 0C8.



As a result of this move, management has accepted the resignation of Arvin Ramos in his capacity as a contract Chief Financial Officer. The Company is seeking a full-time, Calgary based Chief Financial Officer to oversee the accounting process and financial controls of the Company and work with senior management to execute the transition from an exploration company to a production company. CPS thanks Mr. Ramos for providing his specific consulting services in the past.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is an exploration stage company and a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CPS”.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

Glenn Leroux

President and Chief Executive Officer

400, 522 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 0C8

403.815.9907

glenn.leroux@cpsmail.com

Investor Relations

IR@cpsmail.com

www.canadianpremiumsand.com



