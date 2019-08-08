East Asia Signs Agreements With North American Financial Advisor To Help Secure the License of the Miwah Project

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - August 8, 2019 - East Asia Minerals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAS) (OTC:EAIAF) is pleased to announce the signing of agreements with a North American Financial Advisor to assist the Company to secure the license of the Miwah Gold Project. The agreements provides support and assistance for identifying, assessing and negotiating of one or more potential transactions involving the further exploration, development and production of the Miwah Gold Project. These arrangements follow several meetings of the Management of the Company, led by Terry Filbert, with Aceh Provincial government officials, our JV partner as well as legal consultants with the objective to secure the license the Miwah Project and move the project forward. The Company has now believes that the Miwah Project license can be secured and then utilize our drilling investment of the area that the Company made in 2010 to upgrade the license to a production status and expand the Company's operational portfolio.

In addition, the Financial Advisor shall have the right of first refusal to act or participate as agent or underwriter in respect of one or more offerings of securities of the Company that is completed or undertaken during the term of its agreement with syndicate economics in each such Financing of not less than 40%, at Financial Advisor's option, and with fees payable to Financial Advisor consistent with fees customarily paid to investment banks in North America for similar services.

Terry Filbert, Chairman and CEO commented "We are very excited to be working with this Financial Advisor to provide advice and capital raising services to the Company on the Miwah Project. Their experienced professionals have extensive networks of industry contacts which will aid in moving this project forward."

The Miwah project is located at the northern tip of Sumatra Island in Aceh Province within the Sumatra Fault Zone. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Technical Report on the Miwah Gold Project, dated May 5th, 2011, estimated an inferred mineral resource of 3.14 million ounces. The report is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

East Asia Minerals Corp.

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Chairman and CEO

For further information, contact Mark Sommer at 1-604-684-2183, info@eastasiaminerals.com or visit the Company's website at www.eastasiaminerals.com

