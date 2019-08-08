Ascot Continues to Hit High-Grade Gold at Premier

VANCOUVER, Aug. 08, 2019 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the fourth set of results from its 2019 drill program at the Premier Project (“Premier”) near Stewart in northwestern British Columbia.



Highlights of this release include:

30.00g/t Au over 1.25m in hole P19-1956 at Big Missouri

20.60g/t Au over 2.0m in hole P19-1964 at Big Missouri

15.70g/t Au over 2.0m in hole P19-1973 at Big Missouri

The Company commenced its 2019 drill program in April and has released three sets of results so far. This news release summarizes the results from the fourth set of 34 drill holes of the 2019 program. All holes were drilled in the vicinity of the S1 pit at the Big Missouri Ridge located about 5km to the north of the Premier mill.

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot Resources commented, “We are very pleased with the progress of our drill program at Premier. The infill drilling continues to produce high-grade intercepts and affirms the modeled zones of mineralization leading into a resource update later in the year. We are also getting the first glimpses of encouraging results from our exploration program outside of the known resources. We have not yet received assays but visual indications are positive. Currently there are three rigs turning at the Silver Coin property with initial assays expected shortly while additional drilling is focused on exploration.”

Drill Results

This news release presents the results from 34 drill holes, comprising 5,677 metres of drilling, completed from six separate pads to the west (19BM-07, 19BM-09, 19BM-14, 19BM-19) and north/northeast (19BM-21, 19BM-26) of the historic S1 pit (see Figure 1). The results from these drill holes are summarized in Table 1 and the pad locations are listed in Table 2.

The drill holes from the four pads to the west of the S1 pit consistently trace the Big Missouri zone at a depth of 160m-180m from the top of the ridge. This is the zone that was mined in the past. Ascot’s recent drilling shows the continuity of this zone and confirms the nature of the gold bearing horizons in this area. In addition, the drill holes at the southernmost pad (19BM-07) also traced the Province zone, which is closer to surface and is visible in outcrop at the top of the ridge. The drill holes from pad locations east of the S1 pit (19BM-21 and 19BM-26) are testing mineralization on the eastern side of a north-south trending fault where gold occurs in stacked layers that are more or less horizontal. The geometry of the mineralized horizons in this area is less well established compared to the main part of the ridge and the infill program provides valuable information about the geology to the east of the fault while at the same time intercepting impressive gold grades, such as 30g/t over 1.25 in hole P19-1956 that was drilled from pad 19BM-21.

Figure 1 Image of the S1 pit area at Big Missouri looking northwest showing the location of the drill pads discussed in this release. The drill holes for each pad are listed in Table 2.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/193d0498-ab45-467a-a396-c6b063e4ea6a

Table 1 Summary of drill results from Big Missouri

Hole # Pad azimuth/dip From (m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) P19-1934 19BM-14 262/-78 No significant intercept P19-1935 19BM-14 290/-74 192.45 199.95 7.50 3.16 3.5 incl. 196.45 198.00 1.55 8.25 4.0 P19-1936 19BM-14 305/-81 No significant intercept P19-1937 19BM-14 005/-84 161.70 165.50 3.80 4.63 21.3 also 170.90 172.70 1.80 2.89 15.0 also 201.45 203.40 1.95 2.92 8.0 P19-1938 19BM-14 060/-78 171.87 173.00 1.13 1.74 11.0 P19-1939 19BM-14 072/-71 171.10 172.20 1.10 4.58 27.0 also 190.30 192.30 2.00 2.73 6.0 also 194.70 196.00 1.30 2.21 6.0 P19-1940 19BM-14 078/-63 175.50 177.60 2.10 3.85 14.0 also 206.80 208.30 1.50 2.87 13.0

Table 1 Continued

Hole # Pad azimuth/dip From (m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) P19-1943 19BM-09 167/-81 181.70 185.90 4.20 2.78 2.5 also 192.30 194.30 2.00 2.79 6.0 P19-1944 19BM-09 063/-76 192.20 193.20 1.00 2.71 11.0 P19-1945 19BM-09 357/-84 176.30 188.20 11.90 2.55 9.0 incl. 178.50 179.50 1.00 8.05 34.0 P19-1946 19BM-09 305/-81 185.35 188.70 3.35 3.53 7.0 also 199.50 201.00 1.50 2.35 47.0 P19-1955 19BM-21 270/-57 33.50 37.50 4.00 6.93 11.4 incl. 34.50 35.50 1.00 12.85 20.5 P19-1956 19BM-21 234/-67 70.75 72.00 1.25 30.00 14.0 P19-1957 19BM-21 218/-58 48.00 49.58 1.58 2.97 5.0 also 115.47 119.48 4.01 7.31 5.1 incl. 116.00 117.50 1.50 17.20 11.0 P19-1958 19BM-21 210/-54 32.88 34.05 1.17 3.14 5.0 also 76.75 78.05 1.30 3.72 36.0 P19-1959 19BM-21 016/-57 38.34 39.50 1.16 2.57 7.0 also 48.50 49.50 1.00 2.36 6.0 also 60.50 61.75 1.25 3.03 5.0 P19-1960 19BM-21 002/-43 33.00 40.00 7.00 1.43 6.6 P19-1961 19BM-21 340/-50 48.50 51.50 3.00 1.50 5.0 P19-1962 19BM-21 331/-65 46.94 48.00 1.06 1.51 8.0 P19-1963 19BM-21 300/-52 32.00 37.00 5.00 3.48 9.0 incl. 33.00 34.00 1.00 5.97 12.0 P19-1964 19BM-07 270/-89 39.22 46.22 7.00 6.57 10.9 incl. 39.22 41.22 2.00 20.60 19.0 also 175.33 178.33 3.00 6.24 11.3 P19-1965 19BM-07 270/-85 38.50 40.50 2.00 11.40 5.0 also 177.00 179.00 2.00 3.90 8.0 P19-1966 19BM-07 270/-80 33.50 42.50 9.00 2.11 15.3 P19-1967 19BM-07 235/-76 36.50 38.50 2.00 2.51 61.5 P19-1968 19BM-07 107/-65 48.00 58.00 10.00 3.92 16.4 incl. 53.18 54.50 1.32 9.01 14.0 also 172.03 173.00 0.97 7.40 6.0 P19-1969 19BM-07 090/-63 30.00 32.00 2.00 2.33 2.0 also 54.03 58.00 3.97 4.96 13.0 incl. 54.03 56.00 1.97 8.38 12.0 also 199.00 209.00 10.00 3.18 3.8 incl. 203.00 205.00 2.00 9.47 5.0 P19-1970 19BM-07 090/-69 50.00 51.00 1.00 2.63 27.0 also 59.00 61.00 2.00 8.09 7.0

Table 1 Continued

Hole # pad azimuth/dip From (m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) P19-1971 19BM-26 270/-72 8.23 11.00 2.77 4.00 6.6 also 19.00 21.02 2.02 5.59 7.0 P19-1972 19BM-26 270/-45 16.95 20.00 3.05 2.55 4.7 P19-1973 19BM-26 090/-87 19.85 21.85 2.00 15.70 5.0 also 125.01 127.01 2.00 1.94 3.0 P19-1974 19BM-26 090/-66 10.86 13.00 2.14 3.05 5.6 also 19.00 20.00 1.00 8.46 5.0 also 100.22 106.00 5.78 2.50 5.8 P19-1975 19BM-19 270/-87 173.45 192.50 19.05 2.51 14.1 incl. 188.90 190.00 1.10 20.90 20.0 P19-1976 19BM-19 270/-80 178.30 181.50 3.20 3.26 4.1 also 185.50 186.50 1.00 2.77 21.0 also 188.50 189.50 1.00 2.16 46.0 also 195.60 196.60 1.00 2.74 12.0 also 199.55 200.60 1.05 2.14 21.0 P19-1977 19BM-19 270/-73 180.00 182.05 2.05 2.10 3.0

True width is believed to be approximately 70-90% of reported intercepts. The drill hole numbers that are missing in the sequence have been reported previously or have assays pending.

Table 2 Drill pad locations

Pad # UTM N UTM E Elevation Hole no. 19BM-07 6219325 436292 1074 1964-1970 19BM-09 6219375 436295 1082 1943-1946 19BM-14 6219481 436317 1087 1934-1940 19BM-19 6219525 436342 1093 1975-1977 19BM-21 6219519 436608 985 1955-1963 19BM-26 6219600 436671 982 1971-1974

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo, the Company’s Senior Geologist provides the field management for the Premier exploration program. John Kiernan, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company is the Company’s Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Analytical work is being carried out by SGS Canada Inc (“SGS”). Ascot’s quality-assurance and quality-control program includes the use of analytical blanks to monitor for cross contamination, certified reference material standards to assess analytical accuracy, and duplicate samples to quantify sampling precision. This is in addition to the internal quality assurance program employed by SGS.

Samples are dried and weighed by SGS. They are then crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with 250g split and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Samples are processed on site by a mobile lab supplied by SGS and run by SGS personnel. All splits are sent to SGS in Burnaby. There, all samples are digested using aqua-regia with an ICP-AES finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100ppm silver are digested with aqua regia and then volumetrically diluted before an ICP-AES or AA finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples over 10ppm gold are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to “metallics” assays. Sampling and storage are at the Company’s secure facility in Stewart.

