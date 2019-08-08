Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Additional Assay Results From the C-3 Copper/Gold Zone on the Bateman Bay Property

15:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ROUYN-NORANDA, Aug. 08, 2019 - Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) wishes to report that two additional sets of assays have been received from drill hole BJ-19-22 which was reported upon yesterday.

Four metres (4 m) above and adjoining the reported intersection of 3.01% Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, 20.20 g/t Ag and 0.025% Co over 45.40 m (true width 15.6 m) has assayed 1.44% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au, 5.55 g/t Ag and 0.078% Co over an additional true width of 1.34 m.

Also, an additional copper/gold zone, 11.6 m below yesterday’s reported intersection in hole BJ-19-22, returned 1.66% Cu, 2.01 g/t Au, 5.7 g/t Ag and 0.02% Co over 11 m for a true width of 3.70 m.

No additional assays are pending from the main zone of BJ-19-22.

Drilling of hole BJ-19-26 as indicated yesterday continues.

Please refer to yesterday’s press release for assay method information.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. and Pierre Riopel, Geo., Project Manager, in their capacity as Qualified Persons (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

We Seek Safe Harbour. CUSIP Number 167101 203
LEI 529900GYUP9EBEF7U709

For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@chibougamaumines.com
www.chibougamaumines.com

Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Companies expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under “disclaimer” on the Company’s website.

46,695,042 shares issued and outstanding


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1KA0U
CA1671011049
www.chibougamaumines.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap