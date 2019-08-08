Goldstar begins diamond-drilling on its Lake George Property in New Brunswick, Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 08, 2019 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that its third phase diamond drill program began with the mobilization of equipment and personnel on August 7, 2019. The contractor is currently drilling the first hole and the Corporation expects to receive its first core very shortly. Goldstar is searching for the source of numerous gold samples found at surface during previous exploration.



The Corporation has awarded the drilling contract to Orbit Garant from Dieppe, New Brunswick. The objective is to drill 2,500 metres, consisting of 10 to 12 holes. Goldstar is currently completing the wood cutting for drilling access and site preparation.

Next steps

Assay results will be reported once they are received, validated and compiled and the Corporation will monitor closely the delivery of assays.

Benoit Moreau, President and CEO of Goldstar comments: “The Corporation is very pleased to finally start this important drilling program after carefully compiling, modelling and outlining potential granodiorite intrusions, targeting an Intrusion-Related Gold System (“IRGS”). These new and intact IRGS targets have never been tested. Goldstar has assembled a strong and experienced geological team to oversee all aspects of this drilling program in order to optimize results for all our shareholders.”

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., CEO and director of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

