ATAC Resources Mourns Loss of VP Exploration Julia Lane

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 - It is with profound sadness that ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") announces the passing of Julia Lane, its Vice President of Exploration. Julia and 24 year old Shawn Kitchen, the pilot of the Alkan Air flight, were casualties in a fatal aircraft accident on August 6, 2019.

The C208 Caravan aircraft, operated by Alkan Air of Whitehorse, was lost during a routine service flight from ATAC's Rackla Gold project to Mayo, Yukon. Please refer to the Alkan Air statement dated August 7, 2019, for additional information about Shawn.

"First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family and friends of both Julia and Shawn for their tragic losses. Julia was a consummate professional in everything she did and a true inspiration to aspiring geologists," states Graham Downs, President and CEO of ATAC. "Julia's infectious enthusiasm and passion will be deeply missed by ATAC and the entire exploration community."

"We are absolutely devastated by this tragedy. Julia was truly a rising star in the industry and a close friend," states Rob Carne, former ATAC President and Chairman of the Technical Committee. "Julia was beloved by everyone who had the opportunity to work with her and was deeply respected across the industry."

Julia began working with ATAC in 2009, as a senior project geologist for the Rackla Gold project. Her exemplary abilities in balancing mineral exploration and project management were immediately recognized and she quickly took on more responsibility. Julia became a partner in Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited in 2012 and ATAC's Vice President of Exploration in 2015. She was instrumental in ATAC's discovery and delineation of the Osiris deposits, Canada's first and only Carlin-Type gold system. Julia also gained international recognition through her frequent participation in geoscience events throughout North America.

Julia graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in geology and was a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) registered in British Columbia.

Robert Carne will assume oversight of all exploration and technical duties for ATAC on an interim basis.

The board and management of ATAC extend their sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of both Julia Lane and Shawn Kitchen.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

SOURCE ATAC Resources Ltd.