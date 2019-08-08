Manganese X: Mountain Spring Oil and Gas Limited - Elcano Project

Montreal, August 8, 2019 - Mountain Spring Oil and Gas Limited (MSOG) has notified Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X") which owns 15% of MSOG that they will not be pursuing the Elcano project. MSOG had informed Manganese X that Elcano's secured creditor were in a position to and would deal with the asset but subsequently informed MSOG that Elcano secured new financing reversing the situation.

Please refer to link of yesterday's filing in Elcano's proceedings:

https://9mpog1av5ui1hm1dt43wilsw-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Monitors-Certificate-Plan-Implementation-FIILED.pdf

MSOG is presently aggressively pursuing other oil and gas acquisitions; any material developments will be disclosed in timely fashion.

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46812