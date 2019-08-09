Lucara Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm)

Please view PDF version of news release.

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared the third quarterly dividend of 2019 of CDN 2.5 cents per share to be payable Thursday, September 19, 2019 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, September 6, 2019.

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and is subject to the requirements of the Company's dividend policy.

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

ABOUT CLARA

Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp., is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

This information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on August 8, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. Pacific Time.

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.