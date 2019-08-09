PLAN Announces Sustainable Cannabis Waste Collection Contract

VANCOUVER, August 9, 2019 - PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) (“PLAN” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with a leading cannabis extraction company, Valens Groworks Corp. (TSXV:VGW, OTC:VGWCF), to collect all its denatured cannabis waste from its wholly owned subsidiary, Valens Agritech Ltd., in BC.

PLAN is offering a new service to licensed cannabis companies where it collects cannabis waste which has been denatured using zeolite sourced from the Z-1 Zeolite Quarry in Cache Creek, BC. The denatured waste will be blended back into soil products.

“PLAN has been supplying zeolite to Valens since April 2019 for the purpose of denaturing its growing volume of cannabis and hemp waste. We are excited to provide this service to a world class company which will now divert all of its organic waste material from landfills thus avoiding the production of methane which is a major contributor to global warming,” stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

Diversion of organic material from landfills is considered a best practice and is currently adopted by many regional districts and communities in the province of BC.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia. Progressive Planet is committed to using mineral resources to provide solutions for a livable planet.

