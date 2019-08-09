Barrick appoints Loreto Silva Independent Director

HENDERSON, Aug. 09, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) today announced that it has appointed Loreto Silva to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director.



An accomplished legal professional, academic and consultant, Loreto is Chile’s former Minister of Public Works and the current chairperson of the board of ENAP, the country’s national petroleum company. She is also a partner at the Chilean law firm of Bofill Escobar Silva Abogados.

Loreto started her career as a lawyer for the Chilean Chamber of Construction where she helped develop the country’s sanitary and public works concession systems. She specialized in public works concession contracts, competition, water resource management as well as the development of electric, sanitary and infrastructure projects.

In 2010, Loreto was appointed Vice Minister of Public Works and became Minister of the department at the end of the 2012. As Minister, she promoted and led complex infrastructural works such as the bridge over the Chacao Channel and the Américo Vespucio Oriente highway. She also led the development of the National Water Resource Strategy and is currently director of the Arbitration and Mediation Center of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce ("CAM"), director at the Infrastructure Policy Council ("CPI") and member of Women Corporate Directors.

Executive chairman John Thornton said her appointment will broaden the skills of the Board and add fresh perspective. “We are pleased to welcome Loreto to the Barrick Board, which will benefit from her significant knowledge of large-scale infrastructural projects and wide-ranging experience in legal and government affairs.”

Enquiries:

Mark Bristow



President and CEO

+1 647 205 7694

+44 788 071 1386 Kathy du Plessis



Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com