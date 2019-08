Blackhawk Resources Corp. to Distribute Shares of UMG Media Ltd.

Calgary, August 9, 2019 - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (CSE: BLR) ("Blackhawk" or the "Corporation") previously announced that UMG Media Corp. ("UMG") has recently completed a reverse takeover transaction with the resulting issuer being renamed UMG ‎Media Ltd. Blackhawk holds 7,257,260 Common Shares of UMG. ‎

Blackhawk will distribute the common shares of UMG to its shareholders of record on April 15, 2019. The distribution of these shares will be completed on August 12, 2019.‎

Shareholders are not required to pay for the Resulting Issuer Shares they receive by way of the Return of Capital, to ‎tender or surrender their Blackhawk shares, or to take any other action in connection with the Return of Capital.‎

Additional information is available on our website at www.blackhawkcorp.ca.

For further information please contact:

Dave Antony

(403) 531-1710

dantony@blackhawkcorp.ca

