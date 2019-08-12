Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Barrick Announces Dividend for Q2 2019

12:58 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2019 of $0.04 per share, payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.1

Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth said our business continues to perform well and the dividend reflects the strength and stability of our cashflows and is consistent with our stated financial and operating objectives.

Barrick also announced the elimination of the discount under its dividend reinvestment plan (the "Plan"), effective August 12, 2019. Accordingly, the dividend payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019 will not be eligible to be reinvested at a discount under the Plan. During the period in which no discount applies under the Plan, participants may still reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares issued from treasury at the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan). A copy of the Amended and Restated Plan is available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Mark Bristow

President and
Chief Executive Officer
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386		 Graham Shuttleworth

Senior Executive Vice-President
and Chief Financial Officer
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338
+44 1534 735 333		 Kathy du Plessis

Investor and
Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

1 The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
870450
CA0679011084
www.barrick.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap