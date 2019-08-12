District Announces Option Grant

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2019 - District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX; “District” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 1,065,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, which are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share in the capital of the Company (the “Options”). The Options vest in three equal tranches over an eighteen-month period from the date of issue.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Garrett Ainsworth

President and Chief Executive Officer

604-628-5616

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


