TriMetals Mining Inc. files Second Quarter 2019 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, August 12, 2019 - TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQB:TMIAF), (the “Company”), reports the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and the related management’s discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations (“MD&A”) In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $11.32 million ($0.05 loss per share) compared with net earnings of $2.32 million ($0.01 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2018. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $11.42 million ($0.05 loss per share) compared with net earnings of $1.30 million ($0.01 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The primary drivers in the results for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were the non-cash write-down of carrying value on transfer to assets held for sale combined with the non-cash changes in the fair values of the arbitration award assets, Class B shares and other arbitration award liabilities. The primary drivers in the results for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were the non-cash changes in the fair values of the arbitration award assets, Class B shares and other arbitration award liabilities.

The Company reduced its level of operations from the previous year and continued to manage its costs structure which resulted in a decrease in general and administrative expenses, exclusive of non-cash share based payments and arbitration costs, from $0.69 million, during the six months ended June 30, 2018, to $0.43 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Exploration spending during the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased to $0.24 million from $0.87 million incurred in the first six months in 2018. The 2019 costs included $0.15 million incurred at Gold Springs and $0.09 million incurred at the Escalones property in Chile which included $0.05 million in mining rights payments.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019 the Company completed a private placement for gross proceeds of $345,414 (Cdn $460,000) through the issuance of 9,200,000 common shares at a price of Cdn $0.05 per share. Subsequent to the six months ended June 30, 2019 the Company closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement, issuing 5,818,181 common shares at a price of Cdn $0.055 per share, raising gross process of $243,420 (Cdn $320,000).

The Company is currently working with Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML) to obtain regulatory approvals for the Escalones transaction and expect to close during the month of August.

The Company continues to have discussions with Bolivia for the payment of the previously reported Award that was issued by the arbitral tribunal during November 2018. Concurrently, the Company’s is completing the process of domestication of the Award in the U.S.A.

(1) the Class B shares have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company. The Class B shares are only entitled collectively to 85% of the net cash, if any, (after deducting all costs, taxes and expenses and the third-party funder's portion thereof) received by TMI from award or settlement in relation to the Company’s subsidiary South American Silver Limited’s arbitration proceeding against Bolivia for the expropriation of the Malku Khota project in 2012.

