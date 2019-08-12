Airborne Geophysics Firms Up Arnett Gold Deposit Model

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth-focused gold exploration and development company, announces highlights from the interpretation of a recently completed 404 line-kilometer airborne magnetic geophysics survey (“Survey”) of the Company’s Arnett Gold Project (“Arnett”) located in Lemhi County, Idaho.



Highlights

The Survey was completed in June by Earth Scan Technologies Ltd. with MPX Geophysics Ltd. Figure 1 (Beartrack-Arnett Airborne RTP Magnetic Compilation) depicts the reduced-to-pole (“RTP”) magnetic data and structural interpretation for both Beartrack and Arnett.



Several near-surface intrusions were identified at Arnett including one giving rise to a strong high-amplitude magnetic anomaly measuring approximately 2 kilometers in diameter and located below the Haidee area, where Revival Gold is currently drilling. Geophysical and geological information suggests the potential to extend exploration drilling to the north and southwest.



The presence of a deep-rooted relatively shallow (approximately 300 meters) intrusion beneath Haidee, combined with the geological and geochemical characteristics of known mineralization, supports Revival Gold’s deposit model of an intrusion-related gold system hosted by a wide-spaced stockwork at Arnett.



Several previously unrecognized northwest and northeast-trending faults cut the larger intrusive complex and correlate with areas of known mineralization at Arnett. Further data analyses and a regional soil sampling program are underway to help prioritize future drill targets.



A key objective of the geophysics program was to integrate historical data acquired from the neighbouring Beartrack Gold Project (“Beartrack”) with Arnett data and reprocess the full suite with contemporary algorithms and computing capabilities. The reprocessed data confirms that the Panther Creek Shear Zone, which hosts gold mineralization at Beartrack, is a deep-seated structure and that it intersects the north-south-trending Coiner fault in the Rabbit target area. Future drilling is planned at Rabbit. The Coiner fault continues south and offers further potential.

“Arnett was last explored in the 1990s, long before the advent of modern geophysical processing techniques and computing capabilities,” said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. “Revival Gold’s recent application of inversion algorithms and other modern geophysical processing techniques has significantly sharpened company’s understanding of, and enthusiasm for, the exploration potential at Beartrack-Arnett,” he added.

Steven T. Priesmeyer, C.P.G., Vice-President Exploration, Revival Gold Inc., is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold has approximately 51.5 million shares outstanding and had a working capital balance of approximately $3.7 million as at June 30th, 2019. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit www.revival-gold.com or contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Adam Rochacewich, CFO

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Figure 1 – Beartrack-Arnett Airborne RTP Magnetic Compilation (August 2019) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d22db0ba-4075-4db0-bfd6-2d9218f1b248