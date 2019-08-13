Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

PERTH, August 13, 2019 - In accordance with the UK Listing Rule 9.6.14, Centamin (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that Dr Sally Eyre, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Ero Copper Corp.
Ero Copper is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company (TSX:ERO).
This announcement contains additional regulated information.
For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!