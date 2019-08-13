Menü Artikel
Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

06:50 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Director Declaration

PERTH, August 13, 2019 - In accordance with the UK Listing Rule 9.6.14, Centamin (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that Dr Sally Eyre, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Ero Copper Corp.

Ero Copper is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company (TSX:ERO).

This announcement contains additional regulated information.

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Andrew Pardey, CEO

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/555747/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Director-Declaration


Mineninfo

Centamin Plc

Centamin Plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A1JPZ6
JE00B5TT1872
www.centamin.com
Minenprofile
