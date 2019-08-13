Universal Copper Signs Drilling Contract for Poplar

VANCOUVER, August 13, 2019 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: UNV) (Frankfurt: 3TA1) is pleased to announce a drilling contract for its 2019 drilling campaign with Apex Diamond Drilling Ltd. ( “Apex”) of Smithers, B.C. on its Poplar copper property located southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

A cash deposit was paid, and Apex will provide the drill crew and all drilling equipment necessary to perform the diamond drilling program on the Poplar Project. The purpose of this program will be to test the main Poplar copper to depth. Apex expects to mobilize and be on site mid-week with drilling to commence shortly thereafter. Apex will sink piping or to bore by linear meters 550 meters, in linear length at an angle no flatter than (- 45 to -90 degrees) from the horizontal. The core from the holes shall be approximately 47.6 millimetres & 63.5 millimetres respectively known as NQ & HQ in the trade, and that Apex shall place the core in accordance with normal industry practices and kept in boxes provided by the Company.

Clive Massey, Universal Copper’s CEO, stated: “The drill contract is the first step to what we we believe will be a successful drill campaign and we expect to generate similar results to the previous drill programs and publish new mineral resource estimates to bring the historical resources current.”

About the Poplar

The Poplar copper deposit hosts an historical indicated mineral resource of 131 million tonnes grading 0.31 per cent copper, 0.009 per cent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.39 grams per tonne silver, and a historical inferred mineral resource of 132 million tonnes grading 0.27 per cent Cu, 0.005 per cent Mo, 0.07 g/t Au and 3.75 g/t Ag has been identified through the drilling of 147 historical holes.

These historical indicated and inferred resources were disclosed by Lions Gate Metals Inc. in its technical report dated March 30, 2012, prepared by Gary Giroux, PEng.

Universal will need to review and verify the historical drilling database and twin a number of the existing drill holes to bring the historical resources current. Investors are cautioned a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and therefore Universal is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) and Universal’s geologist, who is a “Qualified Person” (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

