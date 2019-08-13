EnGold to Drill Aurizon South Gold Targets and Carry Out Soil Geochemistry Surveys at Scorpio and Aurizon Gold West

Vancouver, August 13, 2019 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company is set to recommence drilling of the Aurizon South Gold zone the first week of September, 2019, with the goal of potentially upgrading and expanding the maiden inferred resource announced in 2018. Also, crews will shortly commence a 1,500 station B-soil sampling program to support new exploration in four areas.

Aurizon Gold Deposit Drilling

The Aurizon Gold maiden inferred resource (see details on EnGold's website here) occurs as an intrusion hosted, copper-gold-silver bearing hydrothermal breccia structure related to an alkalic copper porphyry system. The structure is nearly vertical (steeply west dipping) striking 020 degrees with a currently defined strike exceeding 400 m (open), down-dip extent exceeding 700 m below surface (open) and true widths varying from 2 to more than 10 m. Drilling has demonstrated strong continuity of the host breccia, but drill density remains wide-spaced throughout most of the structure, often exceeding 100 m or more between intersections.

For example, discovery hole AZS08-07 is one of the better holes at Aurizon (14 meters downhole length grading 10.4 grams per tonne (gpt) gold, 7.2 gpt silver and 1.5% copper from 318 to 332 m, including 6 meters grading 15.5 gpt gold, 7.6 gpt silver and 1.9% copper) but remains completely open to the north, both laterally and vertically. Drilling in 2017 attempted to drill 50 m step-outs from AZS08-07, but none were successfully completed due to poor ground conditions caused by strong faulting west of the Aurizon structure.

Drilling to commence early September (2000m in 4-5 holes) will test these highly prospective extensions of AZS08-07 by collaring holes from the east side, similar to AZS08-07 to avoid the faulted ground.

B-Soil Program

1. Scorpio

This exciting northern target was initially defined in 2012 by a very large (9 square km), multi-site, Ah-horizon soil anomaly featuring high molybdenum (Mo) and tungsten (W) values. Scorpio lies within the Murphy Pluton, believed to be part of the large Takomkane Batholith, host to the Woodjam Southeast Deposit (227.5 million tonnes at 0.31% copper for 1,541.9 billion pounds of copper, which also contains molybdenum.) Although the initial, reconnaissance-scale Ah-horizon sampling was very coarse, on nominal 500 m centers, our recent prospecting has discovered mineralized outcrops in the eastern part of the anomaly, containing potassically altered fractures with molybdenum, chalcopyrite + bornite (copper), sheelite (tungsten), magnetite and pyrite. In the west part of the Scorpio anomaly, large quartz veins have been found in proximity to the highest Mo values. The new B-soil survey will use 50 m sampling along 100 m lines to significantly increase resolution of the anomalous geochemical patterns, to focus additional prospecting this fall within the large and encouraging Scorpio target.

2. Aurizon West

In the southeastern part of the project, geochemical sampling in 2009-2010, using the Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil method, produced two parallel trends featuring high gold, silver and copper values. The eastern trend directly overlies the Aurizon gold-copper-silver Deposit, along a well-defined 020-degree strike. Recently discovered gold-copper-rich quartz veins in the surface footwall rocks at Aurizon lie within the core of the MMI anomaly, and were discovered by follow-up to more recently completed B-soil sampling. The successful application of B-soil sampling at Aurizon has been demonstrated. The western MMI trend lies about 600 m west of the Aurizon trend and is unexplored to date. The new B-soil survey will use detailed sampling at 25 m intervals along 25 m lines, to improve resolution of the geochemical anomalies in support of new exploration.

Two additional MMI copper-gold+/-silver+/-molybdenum anomalies will also be covered using detailed 25 x 25 m sampling within smaller survey blocks, at Jodie and 8000 targets.

"We believe the Aurizon Gold area has significant upside potential to add ounces, improve grade, and yield new discoveries," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "Focusing on Aurizon Gold and Scorpio in the short term underscores the multiple opportunities and tremendous exploration potential of the Lac La Hache Property."

Rob Shives, EnGold's VP Exploration said " I look forward to positive results from the geochem sampling program to commence this month. We already know there are strong anomalies based on the previous regional surveys, and much tighter sampling will focus our follow-up. At Aurizon, our maiden resource is a great start and with so much of the mineralized structure still untested, large gaps offer high potential to extend known higher grade portions internally and to expand the deposit overall".

