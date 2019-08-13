Orezone Files Feasibility Study Technical Report for Its Bomboré Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV-ORE) announces that, further to its press release dated June 26, 2019, the Company has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled “Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project, Burkina Faso”.



A copy of the technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.orezone.com).

Orezone Gold Corp.

Orezone Gold Corp. (ORE:TSX.V) is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages. Development has commenced on the project with the first gold pour scheduled for Q2 2021.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, first gold pour. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.