Greenland Resources Joins the IMOA

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 - Greenland Resources Inc. (“Greenland Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the International Molybdenum Association (IMOA). IMOA is a non-profit trade association that represents around 95% of mine production and almost all conversion capacity outside China, as well as some mining and conversion capacity within China. Members include producers, converters, traders, service providers, downstream processors and users of molybdenum. As a member, the Company will have access to global market data, research, health, safety and environmental developments in the industry as well as the opportunity for networking with all segments of the industry. A list of IMOA members can be found in http://www.imoa.info/IMOA/membership/members_company.php.



About Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian reporting issuer regulated by the Ontario Securities Commission, focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The flagship project is the Malmbjerg Molybdenum deposit, a world class Climax-type molybdenum deposit located in east-central Greenland. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with an extensive track record in the mining industry and capital markets. For further details, please refer to our web site (www.greenlandresources.ca) as well as our Canadian regulatory filings on Greenland Resources’ profile at www.sedar.com.

