Terraco Gold Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 - Terraco Gold Corp. (“Terraco” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: TEN) is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Terraco overwhelming approved the plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) (see the June 20th, 2019 news release), involving Terraco, its shareholders and Sailfish Royalty Corp. (“Sailfish”) at the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”), and as further described in the information circular dated July 12, 2019.



Under the Arrangement, shareholders will receive 0.12 shares of Sailfish for each Terraco share held (the “Exchange Ratio”). In addition, outstanding options of Terraco will be adjusted in accordance with their terms such that the number of Sailfish shares received upon exercise will reflect the Exchange Ratio.

At the Meeting, a total of 94,976,422 common shares were voted, representing 51.85% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares with 93,984,322, or 98.96% voting in favour of the Arrangement. Further, 98.02% of the votes cast by Terraco shareholders, excluding those shares held by funds managed by Wexford Capital LP and Mr. Todd Hilditch, CEO and President of Terraco, as interested parties, voted in favour of the Arrangement.

The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the Arrangement. Terraco’s application to the Supreme Court of British Columbia to obtain the final order approving the Arrangement is scheduled for August 16th, 2019 and, assuming court approval, the Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about August 19th, 2019. The de-listing of Terraco shares is expected to occur at the close of trading on August 19th, 2019.

For further information, please see Terraco Gold’s Report of Voting Results, which will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Terraco

Terraco is a gold royalty company with a royalty portfolio of up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley Gold Project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TEN". Please visit the Company's website at www.terracogold.com for additional information.

On behalf of Terraco:

Todd Hilditch

President & CEO – Terraco Gold Corp.

Phone: (604) 443 3831

