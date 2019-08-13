Regulus Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 - Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", REG TSX.V) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized an additional two drill rigs, for a total of four, at its AntaKori copper-gold project located in Cajamarca, Peru. The additional drill rigs will allow the Company to advance its ~25,000 m Phase 2 drill program and continue to expand the mineralization footprint at AntaKori. The current four holes in progress are AK-19-033A, 34, 35 and 36. Hole AK-19-033 was lost at 340.70 m and had to be restarted (now AK-19-033A). Hole AK-19-34, designed to test a high-magnetic geophysical target to the north, is over 1,400 m deep and is progressing well. Hole AK-19-035 has just begun and is designed to also test the high-magnetic geophysical target to the north. Hole AK-19-036 has also commenced and is designed to both infill a gap in the current resource model and extend mineralization on the eastern portion of the claim block.

Approval for permits to explore the northern portion of the AntaKori claim block is ongoing and expected to be received in Q4 of this year. Once these permits are received, the Company will have the ability to extend drilling to the north to more directly test several promising geophysical targets.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce it has promoted Joe Fernandez to the position of Vice President, Project Development. Mr. Fernandez has held operating and management positions at Pinto Valley, the Ray Mine, Johnson Camp, Tintaya, and San Manuel Mine over a 35-year career. Mr. Fernandez has been with Regulus since 2016 in the role of Manager, Project Development. Prior to that, he served with the Company’s senior management team in Antares as the Vice President, Project Development of the Haquira project in Peru where he was responsible for the completion of the PEA. Mr. Fernandez will be tasked with overseeing the project development and future engineering and metallurgical study-work at AntaKori.

John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, commented as follows: “We’re very excited to be increasing the number of drill rigs from two to four as we continue to implement our 25,000 m Phase 2 drill program at AntaKori. The added drill rigs will allow us to systematically test the exciting geophysical targets to the north and continue to infill drill where appropriate. Additionally, it will increase our news flow over the next five to six months as we will have more results to report. We are very happy to promote Joe to the role of Vice President, Project Development. Joe’s background in operations and project development will be very helpful as we continue to advance the AntaKori project.”

The Company also announces results of the recent drill program at the Golden Brew project located in Lander County, Nevada, USA. The Company completed 3 holes for a total of 2,280 m to test potential for a covered Carlin style system. The most encouraging result from the drill program was from drill hole GBR-19-10. Hole 10 intersected Carlin-type mineralization within decalcified thin-bedded silty limestones from 701 m to 724 m that had anomalous gold and arsenic, up to 163 ppb gold and 475 ppm arsenic. The Company has the right to earn a 50% interest in the project from Highway 50 Gold Corp. by spending US$5,000,000 on exploration expenditures by May 2022 and assuming underlying third-party lease payments and claim holding costs. The Company will review these results to determine the best path forward for the Golden Brew project. For more information on the drilling, see Table 1.

Table 1 – Golden Brew Drill Hole Location Information UTM Coordinates Elevation Orientation Total Depth Hole Name E (m) N (m) metres azimuth inclination metres GBR 19-10 479485 4341863 2,036 -90 762 GBR 19-11 479956 4342033 2,060 -90 762 GBR 19-12 479485 4341863 2,051 90 -60 765

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the AntaKori project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team, with a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration properties located in North and South America. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions and drilling is currently underway to confirm and increase the size of the resource.

